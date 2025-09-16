UCONN Star Azzi Fudd's Three-Word Napheesa Collier Statement
The Minnesota Lynx entered the 2025 WNBA playoffs as the best team in the league, matching the record for most wins in a single season with 34. Minnesota's historic season went well past its team success, as Napheesa Collier put together a historic campaign of her own.
Through most of the 2025 season, Collier was recognized as the WNBA MVP frontrunner, and it was not until she missed seven consecutive games with an ankle sprain that odds shifted in A'ja Wilson's favor.
Still, even after Wilson led the Aces to a 16-game win streak to end the regular season, Collier made her MVP case heard.
Collier makes history
This season, Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, putting together an incredible statistical campaign, but it was her efficiency that was off the charts.
Collier finished the 2025 season shooting 53.1% from the field, 40.3% from three-point range, and 90.6% from the free-throw line, becoming the second player in WNBA history to join the 50/40/90 club, and the first to do so while averaging over 20 points per game.
Not only did Collier set a new benchmark for WNBA players, but she also joined some very exclusive basketball company. Collier joined Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving as the only players in NBA or WNBA history to have 50/40/90 shooting splits while averaging 20 or more points per game.
Collier gets some MVP support
UCONN women's basketball star and expected 2026 WNBA top-two pick Azzi Fudd was recently asked for her best WNBA take while at New York Fashion Week, and she shared her simple yet effective MVP campaign for Napheesa Collier.
"Phee for MVP," Fudd said.
Collier continues to get plenty of support in her MVP campaign, especially as she goes against A'ja Wilson, who has already won three of them.
Fuzz's UCONN teammate, KK Arnold, also agreed with her Collier take. Of course, the current Huskies will always lean toward their UCONN family, as Collier was a three-time All-American and one-time National Champion with the university, while Wilson made her mark with South Carolina.
Unfortunately for Collier, the MVP conversation is shifting toward Wilson. Collier missed 11 regular-season games in 2025, which would be the most missed games for an MVP winner in WNBA history. Collier is undoubtedly more focused on bringing a championship to Minnesota, but of course, it would be great for her to get the honor of an MVP award.