Warriors Star Draymond Green Reacts to Historic Performance in Lynx-Fever
The Minnesota Lynx have been the best team in the WNBA this season, led by MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier, but her supporting cast was on full display on Friday night.
With Collier still sidelined with an ankle sprain, the Lynx had to lean on their other key players in a big game against the Indiana Fever, but luckily, they did not disappoint. Star guard Kayla McBride led the game in scoring on Friday with 29 points and 6 assists on 10-19 shooting from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc.
Shepard's historic performance
McBride stood out on offense, but star forward Jessica Shepard had a historic performance. Shepard dropped 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists on absurd 10-11 shooting from the field. Shepard became the first player in WNBA history to record a triple-double while shooting 90% or better from the field.
Shepard also recorded the fastest triple-double in WNBA history, reaching that feat while it was still the third quarter.
Shepard is typically not racking up assists like she was on Friday night, but everything seemed to be clicking for her. On the season, she is averaging just 8.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 63.7% from the field, and Friday's win against the Fever was an incredible career night for her.
Shepard gets shoutout from NBA star
The NBA has been pouring in support for the WNBA over the past couple of years, especially, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the latest to have his eyes on the league.
During Friday's matchup between the Lynx and Fever, the four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star shouted out Shepard for her incredible performance with a post on Threads.
"Jessica Shepard cooking The Fever," Green posted on Threads. "22/10/11 and 10/11 from the field is OD!"
This historic performance is certainly putting Shepard in the public eye, and this shout-out from the Warriors champion is certainly a sign of respect.
The Lynx have been playing without Napheesa Collier for the last seven games now, but the team is still 5-2 without her. With the win on Friday, the Lynx have improved to 29-7 on the season, extending their lead for first place in the league. If the Lynx can continue to get performances like this from McBride and Shepard when Collier gets back from her injury, then they will be in a great position for a championship run.