WNBA Commissioner Denies Napheesa Collier’s Caitlin Clark Claim
Napheesa Collier shook the WNBA world on Tuesday with her scathing statement on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in the Minnesota Lynx's exit interview session.
Among several assertions Collier made was a particularly incendiary one about something Engelbert allegedly said about the WNBA's role in Caitlin Clark's fame.
I also asked how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin (Clark), Angel (Reese) and Paige (Bueckers), who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years," Collier said. "Her response was that ‘Caitlin should be grateful she makes 16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."
Such a remark about the WNBA''s most famous player and a documented driver of massive revenue for the league has ignited sme heated conversations about Engelbert's conduct as commissioner.
Engelbert initially replied to Collier with a formal statement where she said she was "disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership." However, when she addressed the media before Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday, Engelbert made another statement about Collier's comments and outright denied saying what Collier said she had.
"Obviously, I did not make those comments," Engelbert said (via Front Office Sports). "Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She's been a great representative of the game. She's brought in tens of millions of new fans to the game."
Engelbert Blames Social Media for Inaccuracy
Engelbert also went on to blame social media for "inaccurate reporting" and circulating the reports of Collier's comment, despite Collier herself making the claims of Engelbert's comments about Clark, and those claims being posted in full video during the Lynx's exit interviews.
"There's a lot of inaccuracy out there through social media and all this reporting. So, I think what's most helpful is to focus on, I have been in touch with Napheesa... we're talking next week... I will tell you that I highly respect the players. There's a lot of emotion and passion because we're in collective bargaining and we're in the WNBA Finals, and so I'll leave it there."
Engelbert was continually pressed on the accuracy of Collier's claims, including that she said that players should be "on their knees thanking her for the media right's deal she secured." Aside from denying her comments about Clark, Engelbert skirted around other questions as unproductive and wanted to instead focus on the WNBA Finals.