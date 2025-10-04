WNBA Fans Bash Cathy Engelbert After Denial of Napheesa Collier Claims
In the nearly three-decade-long history of the WNBA, it's safe to say there's never been a press conference as highly anticipated as league commissioner Cathy Engelbert's state of the league address ahead of Game 1 of the Finals on Friday, which also effectively served as the commissioner's response to various alleged conversations between herself and Lynx star Napheesa Collier.
Among the most controversial accusations levied upon the commissioner by Collier include an alleged conversation where Engelbert told Collier that "Caitlin Clark should be thanking the WNBA for her $16 million in endorsement deals" and that "WNBA players should be thanking their lucky stars" for the media rights deals that Engelbert negotiated on their behalf.
The commissioner categorically denied the former, while providing a somewhat evasive response to the latter. In response to a question from ESPN's Kendra Andrews regarding whether Engelbert made the "lucky stars" comment, the commissioner provided a roundabout response.
"There's a lot of inaccuracy out there, through social media and all this reporting," Engelbert said. "So, I think what's most helpful is to focus on, I have been in touch with Napheesa. We've exchanged texts. We're talking next week. So I think, obviously, a lot of reporting, a lot of inaccuracy about what I said or what I didn't say. And I will tell you I highly respect the players."
When asked by Front Office Sport's Annie Costabile about whether she made the alleged comments about Caitlin Clark, Engelbert had a much more categorical denial and even slightly pushed back on the question.
"Obviously, I did not make those comments," Engelbert said. "Caitlin has been a transformational player in this league. She's been a great representative of the game.She's brought in tens of millions of new fans to the game. I'm proud of what she's put on the court. But again, I'm not going to get into every point, counterpoint. It's not productive here. We're here to celebrate the WNBA finals."
Fan Reactions
With such a large array of WNBA and sports fans in general tuned into the press conference, the reactions started rolling in instantaneously.
"She completely dodged the question bruh. I wanna know if she actually said it," @DLoThaReal replied.
For the most part, fans have overwhelmingly disagreed with Engelbert's statements, siding with Napheesa Collier.
"Notice she NEVER denied the actual quotes. Because she can't. Phee is not a liar, and everyone knows it. And I'm betting there were witnesses. Cathy is shameful for these vague comments trying to make it seem like Phee is lying when almost no one believes that is possible," @lindsayedixon added.
Overall, fans just did not appreciate the answers and keywords Engelbert gave in her response.
"Didn’t really answer the first and gave a buzzword salad in the second. The Deloitte background is showing," @MidwestMarcel added.
Some fans even went as far as to wanting Engelbert to immediately resign, which may still happen in all honesty.
"Insane how she didn’t instantly resign. She’s done. It’s only a matter of time now. Her career is over," @BeersWithBoggs wrote.
Via@RADeMita: "Cathy Englebert fully denies her alleged comments about Caitlin Clark. The plot thickens."
Engelbert's Denial of Collier's Claims
As WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert began her denial of Collier's claims, it only incited WNBA fans even more.
"She’s LYING and Phee wouldn’t have said it to risk being sued for defamation," @kondziela_julie replied.
"She thinks calling Phee a liar is going to be helpful? No one believes her, Phee would never make that up," @Thesportsminn added.
"Nobody believes a word she said. Cathy needs to resign," @sidelpm wrote.
Somehow, Engelbert's comments created a game of he said, she said between herself in Collier. The problem is that Engelbert seems universally disliked by all of the WNBA superstars and fans, while Collier isn't.
"Somebody is lying. I believe Phee is a woman with integrity that would not get on that stage and blatantly lie. Cathy hasn’t shown me anything that would make me give her the benefit of the doubt. So I’m still siding with Phee," @___lovelani wrote.
"Phee isn’t stupid, she wouldn’t lie about that. She gains nothing by lying about something that big," @PaigeBlockers wrote.
In the game of public perception, Engelbert's speech did nothing other than have her fall behind Collier. If the WNBA commissioner wants to regain some kind of positive image, then she's going to have to do a complete 180 during her next public appearance.