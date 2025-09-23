WNBA Fans React to Alyssa Thomas’ Poorly-Aged Napheesa Collier Statement
The WNBA semifinals between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury is a powerhouse matchup of two of the WNBA’s best teams.
The Lynx have seemed unstoppable in 2025. They held the best record in the regular season, finishing 34-10, and swept the upstart Golden State Valkyries in two games to move through the first round.
The star of Minnesota’s success in 2025 has been the efforts of star forward Napheesa Collier. Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting an impressive 53.1% from the field. She was in MVP talks all season and finished second in voting behind A’ja Wilson, who took the award for the fourth time in her career.
Collier was expected to be a major part of the Lynx’s success in the playoffs and she has so far impressed, finishing Game 1 of the semifinals with 18 points, though that was third on the team in the game behind guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams as part of a dominant 82-69 win over the Mercury.
Phoenix’s answer for Collier’s dominance is forward Alyssa Thomas, who finished third in MVP voting behind Wilson and Collier. When Thomas was asked about the task of guarding Collier at halftime, she had a confident answer.
“She gotta guard me too, we’re doing the same thing. So, we’re good,” Thomas said (via Tyler DeLuca of NoCapSpace WNBA).
Such an answer was sure to turn heads, and in the light of the Mercury’s loss, Thomas may have to eat her words. While Thomas and Collier both finished with 18 points, Thomas scored just two points in the second half and the Lynx’s deep roster overcame anything Phoenix threw at them. Some WNBA fans haven’t forgotten Thomas’ confident answer.
WNBA FANS REACT TO THOMAS’ COMMENTS
The Mercury will have to find a way to answer the Lynx’s deep roster to contend in the best-of-five semifinals. After Game 1’s performance, it’s clear that Collier is not the single threat on the team that needs to be contained, but one of many.