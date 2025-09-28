WNBA Fans React to Cheryl Reeve's Controversial Suspension for Lynx-Mercury Game 4
On Friday night, the WNBA world was shocked when they saw Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve's viral outburst at the end of her Game 3 loss against the Phoenix Mercury. She had to essentially be dragged off the court following a controversial no-call on an Alyssa Thomas steal of Napheesa Collier that resulted in Collier suffering a serious and potentially season-ending ankle injury.
After her on-court meltdown, Reeve went on another tirade during the post-game press conference. Reeve went on an excpletive-laden rant criticizing the officiating and WNBA higher-ups in a shocking diatribe that went viral directly alongside her outburst on the floor.
The WNBA elected not to stand for Reeve's behavior, suspending the future Hall of Fame coach for the team's do-or-die Game 4 on Sunday, where they will most likely also be without Collier, barring what would be close to a medical miracle. Predictably, fans across the league had plenty to say about Reeve's suspension, both in support of her and in support of the league.
"Everything she said was true in that presser and you’d rather protect the awful refs than your players. Her star player was crying in pain and you expect her to just walk away? Comments made to a fan that TOUCHED her as she was leaving the court. A fine would have sufficed," @platonicabello said.
"Thank you proving that what she said was valid. If you truly thought that her actions and words were without merit, a fine would have been enough of a punitive measure. This proves what we have known all along that the WNBA doesn’t want Cheryl Reeve or the Lynx to win," @MsAshleySchmidt added.
"Everything she said was right, and yet you won’t change a thing," @LynxLead wrote.
"For what??? She’s right! Almost every coach has mentioned it except for Aces and Mercury coaches because they have the players that are the biggest bullies. It’s ridiculous that so many players get injured because the refs don’t try to stop it," @Astrid069266551 added.
More Fan Reactions
"Honestly valid cheryl reeve crashout because even tho the steal was clean I would’ve been fed up w my star player getting hounded all night with zero free throw attempts," @kaimeliaftw posted.
"Cheryl Reeve suspension is the classic 2 things can be true moment. She's right the officiating in the WNBA is abysmal. And the league is right that she crossed a line and earned her suspension," @RandBall posted.
Some fans believed that the league may have just had enough of Reeve's criticism of the referees.
"Cheryl Reeve has openly criticized referees before (rightfully so) and nothing was done about it, including in the Finals last season. This was the league attempting to send a message. Was it the right one in the middle of a playoff series? That’s up for interpretation" @ChristanWNBA wrote.
However, not everyone believed that Reeve was in the right. Some believe that she decided to make a spectacle after suffering another fourth-quarter meltdown.
"It felt to me like Coach Reeve knew the game was over and then made a complete spectacle. This punishment fits pretty well," via @bballbreakdown.
Even though some fans believed that Reeve should be suspended, they also believed that the Lynx coach had a point.
"Honestly, I'm not a fan of Cheryl Reeve, and I believe she should have been suspended. With that said, Reeve and a lot of coaches and players have spoken out about the referees over and over again for at least two years. Instead of fining them, you probably should listen to them," via @mnadams4u.
Even Reeve's biggest critics still agreed with her actions in calling out the referees.
"I detest Reeve, I think she is an awful human being- that said- she is 💯correct in her opinion of the WNBA refs and the way the league is run. The fact that coaches/players are not able to speak out for fear of repercussion is criminal," via @SUNLOVELIGHT.
Was Cheryl Reeve Right in Her Actions?
It's tough to say whether Reeve was correct in what he said, but she's not alone. Numerous other WNBA coaches, including Becky Hammon, have been unhappy with the league's officiating. While Reeve likely should receive punishment for her actions, getting suspended in an elimination Game 4 could very easily be considered too extreme.