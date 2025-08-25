WNBA Fans React to Napheesa Collier's Performance in Lynx-Fever
Minnesota Lynx superstar forward Napheesa Collier made her much-anticipated return against the Indiana Fever on Sunday after being sidelined for nearly the entire month of August with a significant ankle sprain. Collier looked just like her usual self in Minnesota's 97-84 win, recording 32 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Not only did Collier score at a high volume, but she also did so efficiently. Collier made 11 of 16 attempts from the field and went a near-perfect 8-of-9 from the free throw line, in addition to recording two steals on the defense. Collier's performance marked her seventh 30-point game and her 14th 25-point game, tying her with fellow MVP candidate A'ja Wilson for the most in the WNBA.
The Lynx became the fifth team in WNBA history to reach 30 wins on Sunday, with the all-time record of 34 regular-season wins still very much in reach with seven games remaining. Should the Lynx go 5-2 during that stretch, they'll be the winningest regular-season team ever. With one small caveat. 2025 is the first season with a 44-game schedule, meaning they won't break the win percentage record.
Fans React To Phee's MVP Statement
Fans around the league were desperate to see Collier return to action, given the emergence of A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas in what has suddenly become a very tight WNBA MVP race. Collier reasserted herself as the favorite with her big-time performance against Indiana, prompting plenty of reactions on social media.
"Napheesa Collier returns with a 30 ball 🔥," Women's Hoop Network posted.
"As an A’ja for MVP propagandist, Phee is very inconvenient for my narrative," @BradDanyluke replied.
"With the chatter while she was out i honestly expected her to come back & prove something," @kay_im_next wrote.
"She felt her MVP slipping away and responded this is cold," @HanaHoops replied.
Women's Hoop Network followed up by posting the highlight reel from Collier's incredible night, garnering even more reactions in regard to her MVP statement.
"i hope the mvp convos can stop now! welcome back, Phee 😤," @riahh_99 replied.
"And just like that she's back on top of winning the MVP," @YoungDon3131 wrote.
"Now I need everybody to (shut up) this her first game back man look at the numbers," @thoughtandhoops wrote.
"she needs to do a lot of this if she wants to overtake A’ja," @Cockadoodle_Boo replied.
"Had to remind everyone who the MVP is 😂," @ReeseReport15 wrote.
"MVPhee came back from injury and reminded yall exactly who she is," @yeaexactly added.
Collier is back to being a strong frontrunner to win the WNBA MVP award after her performance on Sunday. However, her odds to win the award may not be as strong as they once were, as Wilson's recent tear on a 10-game Aces win streak has changed the complexion of the debate. You can't forget about Thomas and her six triple-doubles either.
