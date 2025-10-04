WNBA Legend Candace Parker's Blunt Statement on Cheryl Reeve's Referee Drama
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve caused a stir with her outburst following Game 3 of Round 2 of the WNBA playoffs when she attacked referees in her postgame press conference after Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas wasn't called for a foul on the play that resulted in an ankle injury to Napheesa Collier, and that play resumed while Collier was still injured on the court.
Reeve was initially rejected from the game for an outburst on referees after the play and ripped WNBA officiating in her conference, calling the officiating and lack of accountability for referees "f***ing malpractice." She was later fined for her actions and comments and suspended for Game 4, which ended in defeat for the Lynx.
Reeve has received mixed reactions for the events of Game 3, with some defending her support of her star player while others, including the NBA Referees X account, defended the no-call on the play between Thomas and Collier.
Candace Parker Speaks on Reeve
Retired WNBA great Candace Parker has her own mixed feelings about Reeve's actions. In an episode of her "Post Moves" podcast, Parker addressed the situation. In regard to Reeve's feelings about the officials' handling of the game, Parker was in her camp.
“The officials being the game was malpractice, and that was, you know, the change was needed at the league level regarding it’s referee hiring and selection process, and how basically those three were some of the worst refs in the league. How were they in a WNBA semifinal game?" Parker said (via Pro Football Network).
She was also just as shocked as anyone at just how enraged Reeve was during the playoff game.
“Guess what? She wanted that call… My mouth almost hit the floor when I was watching her postgame conference live… But she knew that there was no way the WNBA was going to let her coach the next game," Parker said. "There was absolutely no way after you sit up there, talk about it.”
While Parker was in agreement with Reeve's outrage at the referees, she said she has found it hard for herself to find sympathy for the head coach, despite the series of punishments she faced, including having to be away from the team as they were eliminated by the Mercury in Game 4. She cited Reeve's impressive resume as a multi-time WNBA champion as part of the reasons why.
I mean, I definitely don’t ever feel bad for Cheryl Reeve because she has what, four WNBA championships? So I don’t feel bad for her. But at the same time, I do,” Parker said.
Reeve is unquestionably one of the WNBA's all-time greatest coaches. In addition to the four WNBA championships she has won, Reeve also has four Coach of the Year selections and has been named a WNBA All-Star game coach five times.
The events that unfolded between Reeve and officials are one chapter in a storied career. Her harsh criticisms of WNBA referees opened up a Pandora's Box of league issues that have been bolstered by Collier's attack on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in her exit interview, which has itself set the basketball world on fire.
Whatever next season has in store for Reeve and the Lynx, the events that unfolded on the night of Game 3 will not soon be forgotten.