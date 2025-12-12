Chicago Sky On SI

Analyst Predicts Sky’s Protected Players in WNBA Expansion Draft

Scott Conrad

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) walks on the court during the second half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the upcoming WNBA Expansion Draft coming soon, the league's two newest teams (the Portland Fire and the Toronto Tempo), will have the chance to select players that go unprotected by all of the other 14 teams.

As reported by Kevin Pelton of ESPN.com, "With so many WNBA veterans headed to unrestricted free agency with the new CBA certain to massively increase salaries, teams are expected to be allowed to protect only five players each rather than last year's six."

The Chicago Sky will have to declare who is available for either the Portland Fire or the Toronto Tempo to take in the upcoming WNBA Expansion Draft. Pelton took that opportunity to predict who the 2021 WNBA champions will end up protecting.

Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Who Could Sky Protect?

Considering the two first-round rookies that Chicago took in the 2024 WNBA Draft both are under contract for at least one more season, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are protected in Pelton's projection.

Reese is a two-time WNBA All-Star and has led the league in rebounding both years that she's played in the league. Cardoso has been the Sky's starting center during the same time frame.

May 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9), guard Ariel Atkins (7), guard Courtney Vandersloot (22), center Kamilla Cardoso (10), and forward Angel Reese (5) are seen during the first half against the Dallas Wings at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Another player under contract that Chicago is likely to protect in Pelton's mind is guard Hailey Van Lith. A former teammate of Reese's during their time together at LSU, Van Lith is also a recent first-round pick that the Sky chose not to part with.

A fourth player Pelton believes Chicago could prevent either Portland or Toronto from taking is Asja Sivka. She is the other first-round pick from the 2025 WNBA Draft that the Sky selected.

Ariel Atkins, who played for Chicago last season but is a free agent, is the fifth player protected by Chicago in Pelton's prediction. A former WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics (2019), Atkins could still re-sign with the Sky, giving them a veteran guard in their starting lineup.

Sep 9, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Sky guard Sevgi Uzun (0), guard Kia Nurse (11), and forward Maddy Westbeld (21) await an inbound by the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Who Would Sky Leave Unprotected?

One of the players who took the court for Chicago in 2025 already announced she is taking a coaching job with her alma mater, UCLA. Michaela Onyenwere stated that she will not be returning to the Sky (or the WNBA) in 2026.

Rebecca Allen, Rachel Banham, and Kia Nurse are also among the unprotected players for Chicago in Pelton's prediction. All three are looking for their next contract in the WNBA. Thus, a new home could be on the horizon for either one, or all three, of these athletes.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld (21) looks to pass the ball against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sky's other main rookie last year, Maddy Westbeld, was not protected in Pelton's prediction. Westbeld had an impressive game in the team's season finale against the New York Liberty.

The status of another veteran guard with championship experience remains a question within the organization. Pelton did not predict that Courtney Vandersloot will be among the Sky's protected players, but she was not listed as an unprotected player either.

Elizabeth Williams and Sevgi Uzun are two more names that the Sky did not protect from Portland or Toronto in Pelton's article.

The WNBA Expansion Draft for the Fire and Tempo has not been scheduled yet. However, it will take place after the league agrees on the next collective bargaining agreement and before the 2026 WNBA Draft.

