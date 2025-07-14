Why Angel Reese Grabbed NBA 2K26 Cover Spot Over Caitlin Clark
Popular basketball video game NBA2K has been doing things a bit differently over the years. They no longer choose simply one cover athlete and instead, normally go with a current NBA player, a retired legend and a WNBA star on three different cover variants. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grabbed one of the nods this year, so did Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony. And, of course, Chicago Sky star Reese rounded it out.
Although Reese one of the league’s best rebounders and a two-time All-Star, many were convinced that Caitlin Clark was the obvious choice. Zak Armitage, however, 2K’s Senior Vice President, took the time to explain why Reese was the clear-cut pick.
“Well, we’re never scared to start conversation,” Armitage told journalist Marc Griffin during a recent conversation (h/t Yahoo Sports). “That’s part of our game; it often provokes debate and conversation. Basketball is full of it; that’s what’s fun about the sport. We never shy away from that.”
NBA 2K has always been selective over who they want as their female cover athlete. Simply put, they’ve only picked the best of the best. What do Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, A’Ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu all have in common? They’ve all won titles, were multiple-time All-Stars, and of course, graced the NBA 2K cover. Reese now joins that group.
Currently, in terms of popularity, Clark may have Reese beat, but from a production standpoint, Clark’s numbers are down from her rookie year across the board. Reese, on the other hand, has seen massive improvement.
Production isn’t the only thing that drove Armitage in Reese’s direction. According to the longtime exec, her willingness to push the needle, be vocal and be unapologetic about being herself, also played a role.
“We’ve had a great relationship with Angel, and we love her on-court and off the court style. She’s willing to provoke conversation and be audacious, too. This year, we’re excited to partner with her. It felt like the right time.”
