Angel Reese Shares High Praise for Sky Guard
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese isn’t tired of getting all the headlines, but she wants some of her teammates to get love as well.
This past Saturday night, the Sky beat the odds by handing the Minnesota Lynx only their fourth loss of the season. For the most part, Reese set the tone, dropping 11 quick points in the first quarter. But after scoring a few buckets, Reese would go on to score only eight additional points for the rest of the game.
The Sky may have jumped out to a huge lead, but the Lynx aren’t one of the title favorites for nothing. So, unsurprisingly, they made their way back. Defensively, the Lynx believed that getting the ball out of Reese’s hands made the most sense. In doing so, however, that opened things up for Ariel Atkins.
By the time the Lynx noticed her, it was too late. The 28-year-old dropped a cool 27 points on the night. Once the final buzzer went off, cameras and microphones were thrown in Reese’s face. And while she was the main topic of conversation, she took her perpetual spotlight and shined it on Atkins.
“She's tough,” Reese told a reporter after the win.
In her first year away from the Washington Mystics, Atkins has been a beast, scoring 14.5 points and dishing out 3.6 assists a night.
Prior to signing her, Reese couldn’t believe the dubious voices and what they had to say about Atkins. Now, Reese couldn’t be prouder of what her teammate has managed to accomplish.
By and large, the Sky will need her as the Lynx are coming back into their building tonight for an immediate rematch. No matter how things play out, nevertheless, Reese is the happiest woman in the world to have a bona fide star for a running mate.
“People slept on her, saying she was washed," Reese continued. "She shows up every single night and puts on. I’m really happy for her. She’s getting her groove, and that’s not just offensively, that’s defensively too. This is a two-way player. I’m super happy to have her.”
