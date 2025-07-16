Angel Reese Praises Sky's Young Core
Conjecture, whether it’s warranted or not, can get under the skin of Angel Reese.
So far, 2025 has been the exact opposite of what Reese envisioned in the offseason. She had dreams of racking up wins, playing some good team ball, making a playoff push and, of course, putting up some eye-catching stats. So far though, only the latter has been accurate.
At 7-14, it isn't over in terms of grabbing a playoff spot, but it’s getting to that point. There aren't many games remaining for Chicago, and they’ve officially reached the hard part of their schedule. Still, there have been a few bright spots, like one of their recent wins over the Minnesota Lynx.
By and large, Reese keeps her ears to the streets. In doing so, she hears what's been said about her and her teammates. Or, what hasn't been said.
When discussing squads with terrific young players, the Sky are seldom brought up. Reese isn’t known for keeping quiet. If you have an opinion she doesn’t agree with, she’ll let you and anyone else know her opinion on that topic.
That trend continued.
“Somebody said we wasn’t the best young core in the league,” Reese said to Angel Gray of ESPN recently. “I think we’re the best young core in the league for sure, hands down.”
The Sky aren't filled with a ton of younger players, but the first few that come to mind are Reese, Hailey Van Lith and Kamilla Cardoso.
Van Lith’s rookie year hasn’t been pretty, dropping just 3.9 points per game. The numbers aren’t what she wants, but the 23-year-old was the 11th overall pick from this year's draft and every now and then, flashed some of that potential.
Cardoso, on the other hand, is having a great second year. With 12.4 points, 6.9 boards, and 1.4 blocks a night, Reese loves having her as a teammate. So much so, in fact, that she’s come up with a nickname for the pair. One that defines how dominant they both are on the glass and in the paint.
“The Skyscrapers, we do it every single night.”
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!