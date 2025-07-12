Brutal Stretch Will Define Sky's Season
The 2025 season just hasn’t gone according to plan for the Chicago Sky.
When the year initially kicked off, the Sky believed that the talent they threw together, along with Angel Reese taking another leap, would result in a boatload of wins. And while things haven’t worked out just yet, they’ve flashed enough style and substance to turn things around.
The only problem with that statement, however, is that they’ll have to turn it up while dealing with the most difficult stretch of the season.
The Sky didn’t get much of a break in terms of the schedule. Remember in early June when they had to deal with back-to-back matchups against the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream? If you don’t, they sure do, losing both games by a combined 37 points. That stretch, compared to this 12-game run, will look like a cakewalk.
Sit back and listen to the teams they have to face off against. The Dream, Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, Golden State Valkyries and Phoenix Mercury. They’ll also become best friends with the Minnesota Lynx, as they have three matchups against them.
Brutal is an understatement, but the Sky know what’s at stake.
Their playoff window is hanging on by a thread at 6-13, but Chicago still holds the No. 10 spot and are just three games back in the loss column for the No. 8 spot. By the time they get a chance to take a breath and face an opponent under .500, it’ll be August 13, an entire month from now.
Are we expecting the Sky to play lights-out ball and win every game on the schedule? Not at all, but they don’t need to. Every team they’ll be lined up against currently holds a spot in the playoffs.
A three-game losing streak points to their postseason push being a lost cause, but the wins and losses aren’t completely black and white.
The Sky lost two narrow games to the Lynx and Mystics by five and two points, respectively. Also, Reese has been playing like a woman who owns the paint, averaging 18.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over her last six.
In terms of help, she’ll need plenty of it, but with everything on the line over these next few games, the Sky will either have to step up or accept that this season is a wash.
