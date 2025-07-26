Chennedy Carter Hilariously Trolls Sky
Whenever the Chicago Sky score a bucket, some are surprised. It isn’t that they can’t put the ball in the hole, but more so that they have a hard time doing it with any consistency.
Overall, their numbers on the offensive end are awful. In a 13-team league, they rank No. 12 in points per game at 76.7. They come in at No. 10 in field goal percentage at 41.7. Their seven 3-pointers a night is only good for No. 10.
No one enjoys being near the bottom of the barrel, but according to Chennedy Carter, the Sky certainly do.
During the 2024 season, Carter played out of her mind for the Sky. She dropped 17.5 points a night while shooting 48.7% from the field. There was practically no thought in her mind that she would be back for another season in Chicago.
Once free agency started, she waited, waited, waited and waited some more. The Sky, however, never gave her a ring. Actually, no one in the W did.
Carter has dealt with anger issues in the past, but she believed that was water under the bridge. Apparently, it wasn’t.
With no one, including the Sky, willing to give her an opportunity to, Carter decided to sign with a team located in Mexico in the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (LNBP) Femeni, the Adelitas de Chihuahua.
But just because she’s on the other side of the world dropping buckets, it doesn’t mean she isn’t watching what’s going on stateside. Over the Sky’s last three games, they’ve been horrible offensively, averaging just 58 points a night.
Carter, unsurprisingly, took the time to kick her former team while they're down.
“Miss ur bucket getterrrr,” wrote Carter on her X account.
The Sky probably won’t admit it, but we will: they do miss you.
Carter has been unstoppable overseas. During one playoff game, she dropped 52 points. The Sky, unfortunately, are on a fast track to nowhere and currently sit 10 games below .500. With just a month and a half left in the season, the Sky may want to rethink things and bring her back in.
