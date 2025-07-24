Sky's Angel Reese Breaks Record With Latest Double-Double
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese doesn’t play around when it comes to scoring in the paint and crashing the glass.
The Sky haven’t been great this year. A record of 7-16 screams that to us, but that hasn’t stopped Reese from giving it her all out there. Last night, it was much of the same.
The Minnesota Lynx barely broke a sweat against them, handing our Sky a beatdown by 23 points. The one bright spot, however, was Reese. Her double-double stat line wasn’t surprising, finishing the night with 11 points and 11 rebounds. But while some may look at her recent numbers as mundane and typical, the second-year star made WNBA history.
Reese’s double-double against the Lynx was her 10th straight. That now marks the second time in her career that she had a double-double streak reach double figures, something that's never been done before in league history. For context, during her rookie season, she had a double-double streak of 15.
Unfortunately for Reese, victories haven’t exactly followed. No matter what she’s done, the Sky simply haven’t found a way to win many games. Recently though, Chicago went digging for new players. After doing so, they landed on Marquesha Davis. Her stats aren't impressive or even worth mentioning, averaging just 1.1 points a night in her two years, but she was once the number 11 pick in the 2024 draft.
If she could, Reese would trade in those double-doubles for a few more W’s. But since that isn’t feasible, she’ll continue to put up historic numbers. As we take a look at her ability to grab every shot that misses, Reese is head and shoulders above the best in that category. Her 12.5 boards a night is 3.2 more than the second-best rebounder in the league, A’ja Wilson.
With a handful of games remaining and their playoff hopes practically done and over with, Reese will do her best to put the rest of the W to shame with her energy on the glass.
