Sky's Angel Reese Calls Out Officials
The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is mad as hell and she is not going to take it anymore.
After suffering an 85-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center Sunday night, Reese met with the media after the game and opened up on the game officials and said she needs to be protected. She said, quite frankly, the officials need to call a better game.
The Lynx went to the free-throw line 17 times Sunday night, compared to only eight times for the Sky. Reese was getting banged around like a pinball and the officials refused to call fouls.
When she addressed the media in her post-game commentary, she did not hold back.
"It's tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, 'Hey, we've only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,' and she tells me it's not her job," Reese said. "So it's frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had, and I just know we continue to grow in this."
"I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but [the officiating] has to be fixed. And I don't give a damn if I get fined because that s--- is cheap, and I'm tired of this s---. 'Cause I've been nice and I've been humble with it but I am tired of this s---."
The second-year WNBA pro from Louisiana State University took to social media to gripe about her treatment. She referred to the officiating as diabolical.
She then posted the fact the officials need to do better.
It is no secret the Sky have not enjoyed much success this season. They blew a 24-10 first quarter lead against the Lynx, which had to be deflating. A. win against the front-running Lynx would have been just what the doctor ordered for the players and the fan base.
Reese's frustration was evident. If the fouls were remotely close, or the game was called tighter on both sides, the score might have been different.
Reese scored 16 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in the loss. She will be looking for retribution against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday afternoon.