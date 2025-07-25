Sky's Angel Reese Inducted Into SLAM Summer Classic Hall of Fame
At this point, Angel Reese needs to make more room in her closet for all of the accolades she’s racking up.
Shining at the high school level is the precursor to a great career. Reese, of course, did that. According to ESPN, she was the No. 2 ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class. In her senior year, she averaged 18.6 points, 10.2 boards, and 3.5 assists. With those numbers, the SLAM Summer Classic came calling.
The basketball showcase usually features the best high school ballers in the nation, both male and female. Now, several years later, she’s been officially inducted into their Hall of Fame.
“The whole world knows her name now, but we first saw Angel Reese blocking shots, devouring rebounds, and finishing tuffff layups at the SLAM Summer Classic,” wrote SLAM on a press release on their X account. “Long before the spotlight found her. Can confirm she’s always been true to herself. Angel is officially inducted into the SLAM Summer Classic Hall of Fame presented by NBA 2K.”
Over the last few days, SLAM has been making the rounds. They recently inducted Jaden McDaniels, NBA champ Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Green.
For Reese, on a personal level, things keep getting better and better.
In her second year in the W, she’s already been named to her second consecutive All-Star game. Also, she’s a monster on the glass, leading the league at 12.5.
In all likelihood, she’ll keep racking up the accolades. However, she’d do anything to trade in some of those individual prizes for a few more wins.
Prior to the 2025 season kicking off, she envisioned a playoff push. But, with just seven wins under the Chicago Sky’s belt, the postseason isn’t realistic at this point.
Still, despite needing to aggregate a bit more talent on their roster, Reese is hoping to close the year strong. Then, she’ll regroup, hit the gym, get better, and see what the future holds.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!