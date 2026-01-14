Sky's Angel Reese Joins Animated Film Amid Busy Offseason
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has remained a constant presence this offseason, continuing to expand her reach beyond the basketball court. In addition to her upcoming speaking appearance at Barbie Dream Fest on March 28th, Reese is set to appear in the upcoming animated feature film GOAT, further cementing her growing footprint in entertainment.
The film, scheduled for release on February 13th, 2026, sets to blend sports, humor and heart in a story aimed at younger audiences while carrying a familiar competitive edge. According to the film's official synopsis, GOAT follows Will, a small goat with outsized dreams who earns a rare opportunity to join the professional ranks of "roarball"—a fast-paced, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the strongest and fiercest animals in the world.
Per the website, Will's journey is defined by skepticism and resistance. His new teammates are unconvinced that someone of his size belongs at the highest level, but Will remains determined to prove that skill, belief, and persistence can overcome physical limitations. The film's central theme — "smalls can ball" — mirrors a message that has long resonated across sports culture.
Reese voices Propp, a player for one of the opposing teams in the roarball league. While full details of the character have not yet been revealed, Reese's casting aligns with her competitive persona and willingness to take on bold, confident roles — even from the other side of the matchup.
A Growing Presence in Film and Entertainment
GOAT is not Reese's first foray into film. She previously made a guest appearance in A House of Dynamite, marking an early step in her transition into on-screen storytelling. That appearance signaled Reese's interest in exploring opportunities beyond sports, an interest that has only expanded as her professional career has progressed.
Now two years removed from college, Reese's entertainment pursuits reflect a broader evolution — one rooted in professional visibility, cultural relevance, and long-term brand development rather than the early-stage opportunities that defined her collegiate years.
A Star-Studded Cast With Basketball Roots
Reese is joined in GOAT by fellow WNBA star A'ja Wilson, adding another layer of authenticity and star power to the project. The inclusion of multiple WNBA players highlights the growing demand for women's basketball voices in mainstream entertainment.
The film is produced by Stephen Curry, whose involvement underscores the project's deep basketball ties. Curry has consistently emphasized storytelling that inspires younger audiences, and GOAT fits squarely within that mission.
A Natural Extension of Reese's Professional Arc
For Reese, the role represents a natural extension of her professional identity. Known for confidence, competitiveness and cultural impact, she has increasingly positioned herself at the intersection of sports, media and entertainment. Whether through film, public speaking or on-court leadership with the Sky, Reese continues to broaden the definition of what a modern WNBA star can be.
As GOAT approaches its 2026 release, Reese's involvement reflects a larger trend in women's basketball — one where players are shaping narratives far beyond the game itself. With film credits not adding to her resume, Reese's offseason remains a testament to both her versatility and her growing influence across multiple platforms.
