Sky's Angel Reese Loses Front Court Partner
The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese has been pulling double duty. She has been carrying the load up front as her partner on the court, Kamilla Cardoso, has been missing.
Cardoso, who is a big body at 6-foot-7, has been out of the Sky's lineup for the last two games due to her participation in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Chile. She is a member of the Brazilian national squad.
Reese was without Cardoso again in the Sky's 92-85 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Reese, however was brilliant, in spite of Cardoso's absence. She scored 24 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had seven assists as the Sky won for only the fifth time this season.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Cardoso gave her country another strong performance. She scored 14 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had four assists and three steals as Brazil crushed El Salvador 106-49.
Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh praised Cardoso’s magnificent play for her native Brazil.
"I think that she’s been aggressive, they’ve been winning games," Marsh said. "So she’s having fun out there, she’s staying healthy. And so we’re looking forward to continuing to see what she does, but also we’re looking forward to having her back as well."
Her efforts were also praised by tournament organizers and fans on social media.
"Another day, another double-double for Kamilla Cardoso 💪" the post read.
Her performance did not go unnoticed by her fans and fellow Brazilians.
"Let's Go Milla!!!" a comment read.
"THAT GIRL 👏" a supporter wrote.
"DUH!!! That’s what she do! ☺️💖💅🏾" declared a fan.
Based on Cardoso's dominating performances, Brazil finished group play with a perfect 4-0 record. They finished first in Group A. They will now face the fourth-place team from Group B in the quarterfinals on July 4.
The Final will not be played until July 6. That means Cardoso will more than likely miss another few days in the event the Brazilians make it to the world championship game.
Cardoso was drafted third overall in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Sky have utilized her as a rim protector and secondary scorer to Reese. She earned All-Rookie team honors last season.
She is having a great 2025 as well. In her 14 games this season before departing for AmeriCup, she averaged 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She only averages 23.1 minutes per game, but still maintains a 56.1 shooting percentage from the field.