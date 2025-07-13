Sky's Angel Reese Keeps Making History
Angel Reese’s career is barely a season and a half old, yet the Chicago forward continues to make the WNBA’s record book feel like a living document.
Her latest entry arrived on July 12 in Chicago, when the Sky secured an 87‑81 upset of the league‑leading Minnesota Lynx and Reese became the fastest player in league history to register 40 double‑doubles, doing so in just 54 games. The mark lands barely six weeks after she broke Tina Charles’ 44-game record by hitting 500 career points and 500 rebounds in only 38 games, a reminder that the milestones are coming in bunches—and fast.
The victory itself carried weight for a young Chicago team searching for proof it can hang with the WNBA’s contenders. Entering the matchup, the Sky were 0‑10 against teams at or above .500, and they had dropped an 80‑75 contest to the Lynx on July 6. Minnesota arrived at 18‑3 on a six‑game tear, while Chicago was 6‑13 and trying to claw back into the Eastern playoff picture. By the final buzzer the Sky had flipped those narratives, out-rebounding the Lynx 45‑28 and answering every late push.
Reese’s 19 points and 11 rebounds did not inflate the box score, yet it was symbolic of her dominance throughout the 2025 season so far. The effort capped an eighth straight double‑double, the longest active run in the league, and pushed her season total to 14. She collected six boards in the first half alone, immediately setting a physical tone that opened space for Ariel Atkins’ 27‑point eruption and Kamilla Cardoso’s own 17‑point, 15‑rebound afternoon.
Her 40‑double‑double milestone is more telling when measured against history. She joins Charles as the only WNBA players who recorded 40 rebounds in their first two seasons; no one else has come close to breaking the 54-game threshold. That efficiency mirrors the earlier 500‑point, 500‑rebound benchmark, another record that seemed too far to reach for even the top contenders. Stack them together, and Reese is averaging a double‑double in nearly three‑quarters of her professional outings. It is the kind of production that reshapes game plans and award conversations.
Chicago still faces a steep climb—its record sits at 7‑13, and four of the next five dates come against playoff teams—but confidence travels well when a nightly double‑double is penciled in at power forward. Reese has already changed how quickly greatness can arrive in the WNBA; now she aims to change the Sky’s season just as quickly.
Make sure to bookmark Chicago Sky On SI for all the latest news, interviews, updates and more on your favorite WNBA team.