Sky's Angel Reese Named WNBA 2K26 Cover Athlete
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is a cover model once again: except this time, instead of Vogue, she's on the cover of NBA 2526.
Reese will grace the WNBA cover of the game, according to an announcement by the league on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. Fans can pre-order the game, with any of the covers, ahead of the official launch on September 9.
NBA superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City thunder graces the cover of the standard edition, while New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is set to appear on the cover of the Superstar Edition. Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson appeared on last year's WNBA edition.
Reese is having a dominant season with the Sky, even though the team is towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference. She's recording a 13.2 PPG, 23.5% three-point percentage and 41.5% field goal percentage. Reese is also the fastest WNBA player to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds and has achieved 15 consecutive double-doubles, a league record.
The Sky selected Reese seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA draft after a college career that she split between Maryland and LSU. Reese was instrumental in LSU's upset of Iowa in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament, where she was awarded the tournament's MVP award. She also set the NCAA record for double-doubles, recording 34.
Reese and the Sky are back in action tonight, hoping to snap a two-game losing streak against the Dallas Wings at home from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
