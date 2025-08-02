Sky's Angel Reese Notches Another Accolade
Angel Reese continues to put distance between herself and the off-court headlines, carving out a place in WNBA history with her play. On Thursday, the Chicago Sky named the 23-year-old forward their Magellan Corporation Player of the Month for July just weeks after naming her the Magellan Corporation Player of the Week.
In July, Reese averaged 17.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists over seven games during the month, recording a double-double in every appearance. Although her elite production wasn’t enough to get the Sky sinning momentum, it gave the Sky something to look forward to building around come the 2026 season.
Reese — in her sophomore year — leads the WNBA in rebounds and has become one of the most reliable frontcourt players in the league. Through 23 games, she is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 79% from the free-throw line.
Her rebounding has set her apart. She ranks first in the league in boards per game and has recorded 17 double-doubles this season, among the most in the WNBA. Additionally, she recorded her first career triple-double this season further proving that she can compete amongst the leagues best.
The second-year All-Star has put on a show this season and there is no doubt about that. From Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year and 2025 Champion to the WNBA’s rebound leader, the young forward has plenty of time left to build her resume, and she’s kicked off the 2024–25 seasons with a bang.
Despite her continued impact, Reese will miss Friday’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries due to a back injury. The team ruled her out for precautionary reason as she continues to nurse another injury this season.
Coach Tyler Marsh spoke on Reese’s health during pre-game media saying, “Kind of continued. You know her back tightened up after the Washington game. So again more precautionary stuff there. She she’ll be out tonight.”
https://x.com/ChiStateOfMind_/status/1951337766731518426
The Sky, at 7–19, remain in a tight race near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. With playoff hopes dead, Reese being sidelined is a safe precautionary move by the Sky to keep her health in check for the off-season.