Sky's Angel Reese Releases New Signature Show
Chicago Sky superstar and WNBA All-Star Angel Reese is adding another show to her collection. Working with Reebok, Reese announced the release of her 'Angel Reese 1' signature shoe, which is set to release "soon," according to a social media post by Reebok.
Reese joined Reebok as a member of their basketball family. Her collection for the brand already includes the Angel Reese Premier Road Plus VI and Angel Reese Shaqnosis Shoes basketball shoes, as well as the Angel Reese Women's Club C Bulc Shoes.
She also has a line of sports outwear for women with the brand.
The Sky star continues to be a driving force in the WNBA and the growing audience it feeds. As one of the biggest names in the sport, Reese has a global fanbase, and that shows with her continued addition to her signature shoe collection.
Now, with the Angel Reese 1's, fans can get another signature basketball show and the first under just her name.
Reese's shoe announcement comes alongside her second WNBA All-Star nod. Recently, she's also set a league record with five straight 15-plus rebound games, becoming the first player in WNBA history to do so.
This season, Reese has averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 assists and 12.9 rebounds per game. The Sky are 5-13 as they look to continue their development and add around their star forward in Reese.
