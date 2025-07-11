Sky's Angel Reese Responds to Caitlin Clark Rumor
There was a big to-do on social media between Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and former ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III.
Griffin took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to stand up for Reese in that she should not be criticized based upon her race, but he seemed to stir things up when he said "Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark."
He spoke ill of the racist comments which have been directed toward Reese. In particular, he said she should never "be called or depicted as a Monkey."
RGIII then brought up an allegation that Reese attacked his wife and children in a video, which caused them to receive threats of physical harm and sexual violence. He then gave himself a pat on the back and said he never went after her or her family for doing that.
He also said he never attacked her or her family when he had "clear basketball evidence that Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark."
It appears as though Griffin did what he said he was not going to do, by virtue of what he posted on social media. He went after her in a round-about way and let the proverbial cat out of the bag.
"People in Angel’s inner circle called me and told me I was right and Angel Reese has grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her," Griffin said. "Some people made it about race, but I never did and never will. Instead of being the villain in anyone's story, I decided to just not."
This begs the question of why Griffin had to air his dirty laundry with Reese in public like that. He called her out and threw her to the wolves.
After making the allegations, he went back to the racial issues. He tried to protect Reese after he initially slammed her.
"If you hate Angel Reese because she is black, you are the problem," Griffin said. "If you hate Angel Reese because you are a Caitlin Clark fan, don't turn it racial.
"There should be no space for racism in this world."
Reese seemed to defend herself rather well shortly thereafter.
Reese's mom also took to X to defend her daughter and attack Griffin for his claim regarding Clark.
"Man stop with the [cap]," Reese's mom wrote on X. "My daughter's 'circle' is so small & tight so I'd be interested 2 know who called U ... Whomever U say 'called' U is not in her circle 2 speak on her feelings towards a media/fandom made up beef. Just stay on that side bc the doors are closed over here."