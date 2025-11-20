Sky Guards Take Flight in Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball
Chicago Sky guards Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse are bringing their talents to Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball — a fast-paced, four-week 5x5 league based in Nashville, Tennessee. The competition gives both guards a valuable chance to sharpen their games, expand their leadership, and keep their competitive edge during the WNBA offseason. This will be the 5th season for AU Pro basketball.
This marks Atkins’ first AU season and Nurse’s second. Last season, Nurse made a strong impression, finishing ninth overall with averages of 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. For both players, it’s another opportunity to regroup after a challenging season with Chicago and to grow in an environment that rewards versatility and adaptability. After a year marked by roster turnover and injuries, AU offers something the Sky seldom found — rhythm, repetition and room to experiment.
Atkins, known across the league for her two-way intensity, arrives in Nashville with an opportunity to rediscover her offensive assertiveness. The AU format favors dynamic perimeter players who can score in bunches while racking up defensive points. Her instincts as a disruptor — jumping in passing lanes, generating transition opportunities, and setting the tone on the permitter, make her an ideal fit for the league's fast pace. It's also a rare chance for Atkins to step into a more central scoring role, something Chicago will need as they look to reshape their backcourt identity if she chooses to return next season.
For Nurse, the return to AU is both familiar and motivating. Her inaugural season showcased her ability to lead a team in a constantly shifting environment, and the weekly redraft structure plays on her strengths as a communicator and on-court organizer. With her improved shot creation and confidence returning after past injuries, AU serves as another stone toward a larger role with the Sky in 2026.
What sets Athletes Unlimited apart is its unique points-based format. Players compete not only for team wins but also for individual points that determine weekly and season-long leaderboards. Captains draft new teams every week — chosen first by lottery, then by points earned — making every matchup unpredictable. Points are awarded for plays that impact the game — scoring, assists, steals and blocks—and deducted for missed shots, fouls, or turnovers. Team wins and quarter victories add bonuses, while postgame MVP honors (decided by player and fan votes) offer another chance to climb the rankings.
Each player also competes on behalf of a charity of their choice, adding another layer of purpose to every possession. Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball tips off February 4th, with all games available to stream on ESPN.
For Atkins and Nurse, AU isn’t just an offseason detour — it’s a chance to rebuild rhythm, chemistry and confidence ahead of Chicago’s 2026 campaign.
