Sky Can Beat Storm By Fixing One Thing
The Chicago Sky come into tonight's matchup with the Seattle Storm at 7-16 sitting in 5th place in the Eastern Conference. Their playoff odds look slimmer and slimmer with every loss that the team drops.
The main reason that the Sky keep losing games is because they have a serious bad habit that they cannot get over. They keep turning the ball over a bunch and make it so easy for their opponents.
In their previous matchup against the Lynx, the score was lopsided at a 91-68 final, but a lot of that was aided for the Lynx because the Sky committed 23 turnovers and that is an absolute disaster.
They need to do better at protecting the ball versus the Storm in Chicago.
Angel Reese did more bad than good with the ball versus the Lynx on Tuesday.
Reese is supposed to be one of the stars of this Sky team and at some points she is and then at other points, she does a lot of things that will drive you nuts.
Against the Lynx she put up 11 points and 11 rebounds on 3-8 shooting to go along with 3 assists. Those are decent numbers but in the turnover department, she led the team.
She led the team with 9 turnovers and that is a crooked number. She is supposed to be one of if not the star of the team. Shooting wise she did decent, but turning the ball over that many times is not setting a good example.
She needs to do a better job of that in Thursday's contest versus the Storm.
Cardoso is another example of a player that is doing more harm than good.
Sure, Cardoso is the Sky's young center at 24 years old out of the University of South Carolina. She is supposed to be one of the ones that carries the team along with Reese.
But she has been doing the opposite as well and also has had a bad habit of turning the ball over too much in her past few games.
In Tuesday's contest versus the Lynx, she turned the ball over 4 times. In the contest before that versus the Atlanta Dream, she turned the ball over 5 times.
The whole Sky team need to do a way better job at protecting the ball, or they will keep losing games as opponents will continue to take advantage of mistakes.
