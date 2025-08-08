Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Can Make Up for Deadline Dud

The Chicago Sky didn't make a single move during the deadline, but the offseason is another story.

Hans Themistode

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts on the bench during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky know what they have. They also know what they don’t have. 

When it comes to wins and losses, the latter category has piled up far more than they would like, but like most teams that are in this position, the Sky had a chance to make wholesale changes. 

The trade deadline is used for that. Somewhat. 

The Sky’s roster is filled with holes. They can use some help off the bench, more 3-point shooters, and certainly more guard play. Yet, the Sky decided to sit around, as some of their peers made big-time moves to secure their playoff positions. 

Unfortunately for the Sky, making the playoffs was out of the question after the first month of the season. For the fanbase, they were screaming at the top of their lungs as they watched time melt off the clock and the trade deadline pass them by. 

Making a splash during the season was never in play, and while it was mundane, their offseason certainly won’t be. 

When it comes to quality and quantity, this offseason will have both. 

WNBA All-Star Game
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese (5) and others on Team Collier’s bench celebrate Saturday, July 19, 2025, during the WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It doesn’t seem like Hailey Van Lith is in the Sky’s future plans. The former 11th overall pick from this year’s draft barely gets any playing time. In fact, she played just 30 seconds two nights ago, despite Chicago having the win over the Washington Mystics already locked up. So, since they aren’t sold on her, they can look to get their hands on Jackie Young. 

No pun intended, but she’s young at 27 and having a terrific year, averaging 16.4 and 4.5 assists. Kelsey Mitchell and her 20 points a night sound like another great addition. Or how about Arike Ogunbowale? She’s still a walking bucket and has averaged at least 21 points a night in three of her seven seasons. We could go on and on, but you get the point, the Sky have options. 

Going quiet during the trade deadline didn’t provide any drama or something to talk about for fans, but that’s not what the Sky are looking for. They know this offseason will be loaded with top-notch starters and All-Star caliber players. With Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins needing a ton of help, expect the Sky to push all their chips to the middle of the table and go on a signing spree. 

Hans Themistode
HANS THEMISTODE

A graduate of Queens College, Hans has covered practically every sport you can think of. The NBA, NFL, Boxing, UFC, Tennis, MLB, even Rugby! His work has appeared in various places such as Bleacher Report, USA Today, Fox Sports, and FanSided. When he isn't reporting or writing on sports, he's watching it. He also enjoys boxing, lifting weights at the gym, and debating anything sports-related.

