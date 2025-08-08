Sky Can Make Up for Deadline Dud
The Chicago Sky know what they have. They also know what they don’t have.
When it comes to wins and losses, the latter category has piled up far more than they would like, but like most teams that are in this position, the Sky had a chance to make wholesale changes.
The trade deadline is used for that. Somewhat.
The Sky’s roster is filled with holes. They can use some help off the bench, more 3-point shooters, and certainly more guard play. Yet, the Sky decided to sit around, as some of their peers made big-time moves to secure their playoff positions.
Unfortunately for the Sky, making the playoffs was out of the question after the first month of the season. For the fanbase, they were screaming at the top of their lungs as they watched time melt off the clock and the trade deadline pass them by.
Making a splash during the season was never in play, and while it was mundane, their offseason certainly won’t be.
When it comes to quality and quantity, this offseason will have both.
It doesn’t seem like Hailey Van Lith is in the Sky’s future plans. The former 11th overall pick from this year’s draft barely gets any playing time. In fact, she played just 30 seconds two nights ago, despite Chicago having the win over the Washington Mystics already locked up. So, since they aren’t sold on her, they can look to get their hands on Jackie Young.
No pun intended, but she’s young at 27 and having a terrific year, averaging 16.4 and 4.5 assists. Kelsey Mitchell and her 20 points a night sound like another great addition. Or how about Arike Ogunbowale? She’s still a walking bucket and has averaged at least 21 points a night in three of her seven seasons. We could go on and on, but you get the point, the Sky have options.
Going quiet during the trade deadline didn’t provide any drama or something to talk about for fans, but that’s not what the Sky are looking for. They know this offseason will be loaded with top-notch starters and All-Star caliber players. With Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Ariel Atkins needing a ton of help, expect the Sky to push all their chips to the middle of the table and go on a signing spree.
