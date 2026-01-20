Sky's Rebecca Allen Finds Unrivaled Rhythm With Lunar Owls Win
Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen played a pivotal role in the Lunar Owls BC securing their first victory of the season, helping the club pull away for a 68-57 win over Vinyl BC. The Chicago Sky guard finished as the Owls' third-leading scorer, posting10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while maintaining a 50% FG in a performance that reflected both efficiency and growth.
Allen's impact was felt early. As Lunar Owls BC continued to search for rhythm heading into the last day of week 2, she once again earned the start and delivered 6 of her 10 points in the opening quarter. Her activity on both ends helped stabalize a lineup still building chemistry, particularly during stretches when offensive flow stalled.
That stability carried into the second quarter, where Allen remained on the floor as the lone starter to open the frame. Her presence provided continuity as rotations shifted, allowing the Owls to maintain defensive pressure while managing minutes across the lineup. The game itself remained tight, with momentum swinging back and forth as both teams matched intensity.
Tensions briefly boiled over in the second quarter when former Sky guards Marina Mabrey and Courtney Williams became involved in a heated exchange that resulted in a double technical foul. The sequence underscored the competitive tone of the contest and helped push Lunar Owls BC into a narrow 25-24 lead at halftime.
Closing the Door in the Untimed Fourth
Entering the untimed fourth quarter, Lunar Owls BC held a slim 57-51 advantage, with little margin for error. Vinyl BC continued to apply pressure, but the Owls responded by outscoring Vinyl 11-7 in the final stretch to secure the win and hit the target score of 68. A timely 3-point make by Mabrey sealed the game for the Lunar Owl's BC, but their collective defensive effort ultimately dictated the outcome.
Allen's Response After a Tough Stretch
The performance marked another step forward for Allen, who has been working to regain consistency after a challenging start to the season. In the Owl's previous loss to the Mist BC, she finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block — a solid all-around line, but one that still left room for improvement.
Defensively, the progress has been clear. Allen has been moving more decisively, staying attached to her assignments, using her length to disrupt passing lanes and challenge shots. Her 2 blocks against Vinyl BC reflected that improved timing and anticipation.
Finding Offensive Rhythm
Offensively, Allen continues to search for a sustained rhythm, but the signs are encouraging. Her shot selection improved, and she has been more decisive when opportunities present themselves. Rather than forcing looks, she has allowed the game to come to her — an adjustment that has led to cleaner finishes and better efficiency.
A Building Block for the Lunar Owls
For Lunar Owls BC, the victory represented more than just a mark in the win column. It showcased growth, resilience, and the importance of steady contributions from veterans like Allen. As the team continues to develop, her ability to impact the game without dominating the ball remains a valuable asset.
Allen may not always lead the box score, but performances like this one illustrate why her role matters.
