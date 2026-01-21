Sky Schedule Revealed For 2026 Season
The Chicago Sky and the other 14 teams in the WNBA are getting ready for the upcoming season despite the ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
A deal is expected to be agreed upon before the start of the season in early May. It's the 30th season in the WNBA's history and Sky head coach Tyler Marsh is excited to get things going.
“It’s an honor to participate in the WNBA’s 30th season amid a time of tremendous growth for the league,” Marsh said in a press release. “We’re especially excited to welcome two more expansion teams to our competitive league, and we’ll be ready to match up against a strong lineup of opponents at home and on the road.”
There are some notable games on the schedule for the Sky, the first of which comes on May 9th, which is the season opener. The Sky will face off against the Portland Fire inside the Moda Center for their first official game in WNBA history. The Fire were a franchise back in the early 2000's but they folded after just three seasons in the league. The second iteration of the franchise is now beginning in 2026 and the Sky will be their first opponent.
The Sky will then continue to play on the road to start the season against the Golden State Valkyries, Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx. On May 20, the Sky will have their home opener against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
The game against the Wings will mark the first of a four-game home stand, which continues with a pair of games against the Lynx on May 23rd and May 29th. In between those two contests, the Sky will have their first ever game against the expansion Toronto Tempo at home.
Throughout the entire month of June, the league will participate in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. The team will have six games that will count towards the standings and tournament from June 2-17. During that time, the Sky will play their first game outside of the United States against the Tempo on June 7.
The league will have a break from August 30th to September 16th for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The league will return in the middle of September, and the Sky will have four games left in the season. The final matchup of the year takes place on September 24 against the Washington Mystics on the road.
