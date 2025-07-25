Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Should Have Monitored These Two Storm Players

The Chicago Sky is in need of established talent at the guard position for next year and these two fit the shoes.

Scott Conrad

Jul 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) warms up before a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky tried to improve on their 4-6 record at home on Thursday night. The Seattle Storm had other ideas.

With two minutes left in the second quarter, the Sky had already committed 12 turnovers. Taking care of the ball has been a major area of struggle for Chicago the past two seasons.

Courtney Vandersloot's season-ending injury didn't help matters. For a team that is vastly different than it was four years ago when they won the 2021 WNBA Championship, the only solid part of the Sky's lineup is their twin towers, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Thus, Chicago's front office has to be aggressive during free agency to strengthen the roster and add two things: ball handlers and scoring threats. Look no further than these two Seattle Storm players.

1. Skylar Diggins-Smith

Any player who just made history in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game by becoming the first player to record a triple-double (11 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists) is going to be highly valued and sought after.

The Seattle Storm guard is set to be a free agent. With the Chicago Sky only having four players under contract after this year, their team could look vastly different than it does now.

Born near Chicago in South Bend, Indiana, Diggins is actually familiar with the Chicago Sky. She was on the Phoenix Mercury who was the opposing team in the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Diggins is a seven-time WNBA All-Star (2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2025), four-time All-WNBA First Team (2014, 2017, 2021, 2022), and has been named to the All-WNBA Second Team twice (2018, 2020).

She signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Storm on February 1, 2024. The Notre Dame graduate is set to be a free agent, making her a lucrative option to add next to Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

2. Katie Lou Samuelson

Hailing from Fullerton, California, this 28-year-old guard has already played for the Chicago Sky. The former UConn Husky was drafted to the women's Windy City professional basketball team with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

Less than three months ago, Samuelson did suffer from an ACL tear in her right leg. She is ruled out for the season but should be ready to suit up for whoever signs her during the offseason.

Her career-best points per game average of 9.7 came in 2022 when she was with the Los Angeles Sparks. Last year with the Fever, Samuelson played in 37 games and recorded a 96% free throw percentage, both personal bests in the league.

Samuelson would fill a big void at guard as Chicago has struggled the past two seasons with ball control and three point shooting. The Sky have been among some of the WNBA's worst at shooting the deep ball and been one the more turnover-prone teams in the league.

Adding either Diggins or Samuelson would be a major plus going into next season. After their team, the Seattle Storm dismantled the Chicago 99-79, the 2021 WNBA Champions would rather both of them be in a Sky uniform.

