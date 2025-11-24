Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Should View Sun As Trade Partner

The Chicago Sky need to add to their thin roster. Look no further than a WNBA Eastern Conference foe in the Connecticut Sun.

Scott Conrad

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky await the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) to conduct business among the other teams in the WNBA. Until then, no set date has been determined for when trades can take place.

Just like the Sky, many teams have multiple free agents. Many players' contracts expired after the 2025 WNBA season in anticipation of the new CBA.

Chicago has just four players currently signed for 2026 or beyond. Center Kamilla Cardoso and two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese have at least one more season left, unless their fourth year options are picked up. Last season's rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld have at least two more years under team control, as well.

Both Tyler Marsh and Jeff Pagliocca are potentially in the hot seat. Especially if the Sky were to miss the WNBA Playoffs for the third season in a row. Here's at least one reason why Chicago should consider making a deal with the Connecticut Sun once the CBA announces when trading within the league can start.

Marina Mabrey averaged close to the same amount of points as Ariel Atkins. Yet, the Chicago Sky may go with Mabrey in a trade
Sep 8, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) defends the ball against Atlanta Dream guard Maya Caldwell (33) during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

A reunion with Marina Mabrey makes sense.

Two seasons ago, the veteran guard was sent to Connecticut for a pair of players and a draft pick. That's how the Sky acquired Rachel Batham and Moriah Jefferson.

Only one of those two players finished the season with Chicago in 2025. As Jefferson was released from the team midseason, Batham is now one of the Sky's several free agents. Other veteran guards like Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins also remain unsigned for the upcoming 2026 WNBA season.

Courtney Vandersloot won her second WNBA championship title while playing for Sandy Brondello & the New York Liberty in 2024.
Oct 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives towards the basket as Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) defends during the second half of game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Both Vandersloot and Atkins are former WNBA champions. Vandersloot won her first title when the Sky won theirs back in 2021. She won a second title in 2024 with the New York Liberty. Atkins won her first and only title with the Washington Mystics in her second season in the WNBA.

Bringing back Marina Mabrey is a viable option for Chicago. It's one to consider heavily if the Sky are unable to retain Atkins or another player with her scoring ability. Trading the fifth overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft for Mabrey helps the Sun with their rebuild and gives the Sky a player who can score.

In her first full season with the Sun, the former Sky guard recorded more than 14 points in addition to 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2025. However, one more than one occasion, Mabrey has pushed for a trade to depart Connecticut given the team underwent a serious rebuild in which they saw multiple starters and even their former head coach, Stephanie White, leave the team.

Just like the other teams in the WNBA, the Chicago Sky's roster will look different in 2026. Adding Marina Mabrey may be why.
Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Offering Van Lith or Westbeld with a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft could entice the Sun to move on from Mabrey. The only downfall is that Mabrey is only under contract for one more season. The Sky would be at risk of losing the coveted scorer the same way the team might lose Atkins this winter.

For a franchise that won a WNBA championship just four years ago, Chicago may take this risk. Their win total decreased in 2025 from the season before, leaving more than just Reese disgruntled and unhappy about it. Sky fans have seen enough losing, too.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/News