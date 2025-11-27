Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Should View Two New WNBA Teams As Trade Partners

The Chicago Sky could welcome either the Toronto Tempo or Portland Fire to the league by trading assets with them.

Scott Conrad

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Until the new collective bargaining agreement is approved, the exact timeline for free agency and trading is on hold. In the meantime, it's entertaining to speculate potential deals in the WNBA. Especially ones involving the two newest teams: the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire.

For the first time ever, the WNBA welcomes a team outside of the United States among their ranks. The Tempo announced that Sandy Brondello, who was fired by the New York Liberty, will be Toronto's first head coach. Brondello led the Liberty to their first and only WNBA title in 2024.

The Chicago Sky could welcome the Toronto Tempo or Portland Fire to the WNBA with a trade after the new CBA deal is approved.
May 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9), guard Ariel Atkins (7), guard Courtney Vandersloot (22), center Kamilla Cardoso (10), and forward Angel Reese (5) are seen during the first half against the Dallas Wings at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Portland regains their franchise they once had from 2000 to 2002. Alex Sarama will be the Fire's first coach since reviving the former WNBA team.

Here are a few scenarios in which the Sky can trade with either the Tempo or Fire ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Chicago can offer a star to Toronto for draft picks.

If the Sky decide to go in a different direction with the team and keep only one of their first-round players from the 2024 WNBA Draft, either forward Angel Reese or center Kamilla Cardoso could be on the move.

Offering the Tempo a player like Cardoso or Reese gives them a strong rebounder. Strong rebounding can help an expansion team win early. Look no further than the Golden State Valkyries.

The Golden State Valkyries were the WNBA's newest team in 2025. The Valkyries made the playoffs in their inaugural season.
June 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Michelle Wie West is introduced to the crowd in the second quarter during the Golden State Valkyries vs Chicago Sky game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Last season's newest WNBA team ranked fourth out of 13 teams in the league in rebounding. During their inaugural season, the Valkyries hauled in an average of 35.3 boards per contest. Only the Sky, Atlanta Dream, and Dallas Wings were better.

If Toronto wants to follow the same blueprint, trading for Reese or Cardoso makes sense. They could offer Chicago the sixth overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. That would give the Sky back-to-back selections in the spring.

A sign-and-trade option with Courtney Vandersloot would also reunite the two-time WNBA champion with her former coach Brondello. The Sky's all-time leading scorer played for Brondello and the Liberty for two seasons before rejoining Chicago in 2025.

For the third year in a row, the Chicago Sky could make a deal during the WNBA Draft under general manager Jeff Pagliocca.
Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles the ball against Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

A swap between the Sky and Fire is plausible, too.

For the same reasons, acquiring a strong rebounder is vital to an expansion draft team's needs and success. Yet, two of the top rebounding teams in 2025 did not make the WNBA Playoffs.

For the Sky, they haven't made the postseason since 2023. A two-season absence hardly seems like a major drought. However, Chicago hoisted a WNBA championship as recently as 2021.

Despite a two-year drought from the WNBA Playoffs, the Chicago Sky hoisted their first & only championship title in 2021.
May 24, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Members of the Chicago Sky look on as the 2021 WNBA Championship Banner is revealed during a championship ring ceremony before a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Portland has the seventh overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Offering a role player like guard Hailey Van Lith for future picks isn't a bad option, either.

Either way, the Chicago Sky have made trades in the last two WNBA Drafts under general manager Jeff Pagliocca. Don't be shocked that another deal is made on draft night.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

