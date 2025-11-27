Sky Should View Two New WNBA Teams As Trade Partners
Until the new collective bargaining agreement is approved, the exact timeline for free agency and trading is on hold. In the meantime, it's entertaining to speculate potential deals in the WNBA. Especially ones involving the two newest teams: the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire.
For the first time ever, the WNBA welcomes a team outside of the United States among their ranks. The Tempo announced that Sandy Brondello, who was fired by the New York Liberty, will be Toronto's first head coach. Brondello led the Liberty to their first and only WNBA title in 2024.
Portland regains their franchise they once had from 2000 to 2002. Alex Sarama will be the Fire's first coach since reviving the former WNBA team.
Here are a few scenarios in which the Sky can trade with either the Tempo or Fire ahead of the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Chicago can offer a star to Toronto for draft picks.
If the Sky decide to go in a different direction with the team and keep only one of their first-round players from the 2024 WNBA Draft, either forward Angel Reese or center Kamilla Cardoso could be on the move.
Offering the Tempo a player like Cardoso or Reese gives them a strong rebounder. Strong rebounding can help an expansion team win early. Look no further than the Golden State Valkyries.
Last season's newest WNBA team ranked fourth out of 13 teams in the league in rebounding. During their inaugural season, the Valkyries hauled in an average of 35.3 boards per contest. Only the Sky, Atlanta Dream, and Dallas Wings were better.
If Toronto wants to follow the same blueprint, trading for Reese or Cardoso makes sense. They could offer Chicago the sixth overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. That would give the Sky back-to-back selections in the spring.
A sign-and-trade option with Courtney Vandersloot would also reunite the two-time WNBA champion with her former coach Brondello. The Sky's all-time leading scorer played for Brondello and the Liberty for two seasons before rejoining Chicago in 2025.
A swap between the Sky and Fire is plausible, too.
For the same reasons, acquiring a strong rebounder is vital to an expansion draft team's needs and success. Yet, two of the top rebounding teams in 2025 did not make the WNBA Playoffs.
For the Sky, they haven't made the postseason since 2023. A two-season absence hardly seems like a major drought. However, Chicago hoisted a WNBA championship as recently as 2021.
Portland has the seventh overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Offering a role player like guard Hailey Van Lith for future picks isn't a bad option, either.
Either way, the Chicago Sky have made trades in the last two WNBA Drafts under general manager Jeff Pagliocca. Don't be shocked that another deal is made on draft night.
