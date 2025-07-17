Sky Shouldn't Push Angel Reese With Playoff Hopes Over
It pains us to say it, but the incredibly small playoff window for the Chicago Sky was officially slammed shut last night.
A 37-point loss has the Sky four games in the loss column out of the final playoff spot. And, to make matters worse, they’re eight games below .500.
Overall, the 2025 season has been a bit of a nightmare. Hailey Van Lith, the Sky's 11th overall pick from this year's draft, has been disappointing. We aren’t saying her career won’t pan out. She's far too talented to make that statement, and the flashes she’s shown have been mouthwatering. However, with averages of just 3.9 points per game and 1.3 assists, she needs to demonstrate significantly more improvement.
Lith isn’t the only player underachieving, but there are a handful of faces that are making their mark. Just look at Kamilla Cardoso. The second-year center has gotten better and better throughout the season and we expect that continue.
Now, we fall on Angel Reese. By and large, it was always going to be difficult improving on her rookie numbers, but unsurprisingly, she's done it.
2024: 13.6 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 1.9 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.1 FG%
2025: 14.0 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 44.6 FG%
The two-time All-Star isn’t a quitter. She’s more than willing to fight to the end and go down with the ship. However, the Sky may need to save her from herself.
Remember what happened at the tail end of her rookie year? After balling all year, her 2024 was truncated due to a small cracked bone in her left wrist.
As long as she’s healthy, Reese will want to play, but the Sky may want to take a look at what their older brother, the NBA, does in situations such as these.
NBA teams protect their stars when the season gets out of hand. Do the fans like it? Of course not, but it shields their assets.
For now, it’s all about year three for Reese and the Sky. She's one of the best players in the league. A true gem. Once the All-Star break is over, let her get back out there and attempt another postseason push. But if the losses pile up, sit Reese down and prioritize her future.
