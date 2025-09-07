Sky Legend Weighs in on Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Rivalry
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's "you can't see me" celebration to taunt Caitlin Clark after winning the national championship with LSU in 2023 set up a rivalry even before the two of them could play their first WNBA game.
Clark settled the score the following year in the Elite Eight. She also got drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, while Reese was selected at No. 7 overall. Since then, every time these two prodigies go head-to-head, it's a treat to watch.
Former Sky center Sylvia Fowles was inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. She led the franchise to two WNBA titles as the WNBA Finals MVP and earned eight WNBA All-Star honors.
Fowles shared her take on Reese-Clark narrative and the WNBA legend doesn't seem to be on the same page as fans and media.
"I won’t call it a rivalry," Fowles told Sportsrush. "I think that sounds good for the media. They’re phenomenal players who do two totally different things. They’re both great in their role, but if it’s going to cause us to have more attention and more media, then I’m all for it."
Fowles wants the media-made rivalry to boost WNBA's value. She is happy to let the media run it as long as it takes the league to more people.
"You really can’t compare the two. But if they want to soak it up and give us more airtime, then continue to do so," Fowles said.
Both Clark and Reese have played a major role in taking the WNBA's popularity to new heights. Ticket sales, digital views, endorsements, sponsorships, and jersey sales have either shattered past records or are on their way to do so. They have brought new fans to Chicago and Indiana.
Clark's Fever defeated the Sky in the first clash between the two superstars. Angel Reese was spotted clapping after Chennedy Carter's foul knocked Clark on the floor.
Reese trails 4-1 Clark in head-to-head fixture and averages 14 points, 13.2 rebounds and two assists. The Fever point guard has charted 20.4 points, 10.0 assists and 7.2 per game in those five fixtures.
Caitlin Clark clinched the WNBA Rookie of the Year award over Reese. Sky have failed to make it to the playoffs with the 23-year-old in both seasons. However, Indiana progressed to the postseason with Clark last season and might scrape out a playoff ticket this season as well.
One thing is for sure, the WNBA is growing in more than one way and these talented superstars are paving the way for it.