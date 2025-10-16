Sky Take Former Angel Reese Teammate in Mock Draft
The Chicago Sky are expected to have a high pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft to help with their rebuild.
While they traded their first-round pick to the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky will still have the Connecticut Sun's first-round selection to work with. With the No. 5 overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Bleacher Report writer Rachel Galligan believes the Sky will take LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson, reuniting her with Angel Reese.
"The Chicago Sky have arguably the most question marks headed into the future. In 2025, they offloaded draft assets for short-term, win-now moves that resulted in a 10-34 record and 12th place in standings," Galligan wrote.
"The Sky desperately need to add immediate impact and a stabilizing piece they can build consistency with. Flau'Jae Johnson makes it a no-brainer to add one of the most recognizable names in college basketball."
Johnson, Reese Can Go From College to WNBA Teammates
The players taken before Johnson in the mock draft are UCLA center Lauren Betts, Spanish forward Awa Fam, TCU point guard Olivia Miles and UConn guard Azzi Fudd.
Johnson is one of the more recognizable players in women's college basketball as a result of her successful championship run with the Tigers in 2023, which Reese was the star of. Johnson was a freshman on the team, averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
She has improved in every season, bumping her average up to 14.9 points per game in her sophomore year and 18.6 in her junior campaign with LSU. Now, she has one more chance to capture another title with the Tigers before joining the WNBA.
Johnson would fit well with a Sky team in need of some backcourt depth for the future. She could fit right into Chicago's rotation for the upcoming season.
"The 21-year-old checks every box as a future pro backcourt scorer who can also bring toughness on the defensive end. The LSU star has grown into one of the most electrifying guards in the country, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in her junior year," Galligan wrote.
"The pro-ready guard is a three-level scorer who thrives in isolation, but she's also proved she can play within structure, using her quick first step and strength to create efficient looks with the versatility to defend and play multiple positions."
While the Sky still have to scout Johnson and the entire draft pool for the upcoming season, Johnson might be a player the team should keep an extra eye on over the course of the year.
