Sky’s Top Options if Given No. 1 Pick
According to Tankathon, the Chicago Sky have a 7% chance of getting the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft. While this is the least likely scenario, that still happens around 1 in 14.3 times.
According to many mock drafts, the preseason number one pick is mostly split between Lauren Betts and Awa Fam, with about 75% of people having Betts at 1, and the other 25% having Fam.
Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts is a 6’7 center out of UCLA who’s senior season has just begun. Betts began her career at Stanford, but transferred to the Bruins after a freshman season that did not stick too much in a positive or negative way.
During her junior season, the Colorado native averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.9 blocks per game on 64.8% from two and 62% from the line, per College Basketball Reference.
The 6’7 big won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award in 2025, with her stat line backing it up. Per BartTorvik, Betts ended up with a 9.5 block percentage while only committing 2.3 fouls per 40 minutes. Generally block and foul rate have some strong correlation, but not in this case. For context, a player with a 2% block rate is considered to be active.
There isn’t really a major hole in Lauren’s game, as when you look at her Torvik page, there is green all over. The biggest flaw would be the lack of an outside shot, and the 62% free throw percentage, but you are ok with that because of the defense, interior scoring, shooting 69.3% at the rim, and her passing, a 19.9% assist rate, putting her in secondary playmaker territory.
When I watch Betts, I see a very fundamentally sound two-way interior player, who has virtually zero chance to not be an impact player at the next level. We are nearly a full college season out, but Lauren Betts would definitely not be a bad pick at one.
Awa Fam
This is assuming that Awa Fam will declare for the 2026 WNBA Draft, as she will be only 19 years old on draft night, and could reasonably return overseas.
Awa is a 6’4 forward out of Spain who is considered to have the highest ceiling of the draft due to her athletic traits and proficiency at a young age.
The 6’4 big has been amazing for her age for years, playing with her professional team’s, Valencia Basket, U16 squad at 15. She also won MVP for U20 Eurobasket at just over 18 years old.
Per W-Bound, Awa averaged 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1 steal, and .7 blocks on 47.1% from the field, 27.3% from three, and 76% from the line in 22.8 minutes per game for Gernika KESB. The 76% from the line is a good indicator for future three-point shooting improvement. Gernika is in the highest women’s league in Spain.
The 6’4 forward’s best skill is her feel of the game, which involves how she passes to her teammates, somehow knowing where all nine people are on the court, and where they are going.
What Would The No. 1 Pick Mean For The Sky?
The best part about getting the number one pick is that it means you can pick anybody. Not a single player in the draft class will be unavailable, assuming no players will refuse to go to a team. At one, you really expect to get a player who could change the course of your current core, if not your entire franchise.
