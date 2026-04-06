Sky Trade Angel Reese in WNBA-Altering Deal

Angel Reese is headed to the Atlanta Dream for the 2026 WNBA season in a move that will immediately rehsape both franchises. According to Taylor Rooks, the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream have agreed to a trade centered around the All-Star forward.

Reese, one fo the league's most dominant front court players, is coming off a standout season where she averaged 14.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Her rebounding presence and physicality in the paint, made her a cornerstone for Chicago, now she gives Atlanta a significant boost to their frontcourt.

BREAKING: Angel Reese is headed to the Atlanta Dream.



Sources tell me the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky have agreed to a trade. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 6, 2026

For the Dream, this move signals a clear intentions to strenghten their frontcourt, as well as adding to their young core. Reese brings a defensive presence to Atlanta, while also improving their rebounding on both ends of the glass. Reese's motor, toughness, and ability to generate second-chance opportunities could immediately elevate Atlanta's competitiveness in the Eastern Conference.

While full trade details have yet to be disclosed, the deal marks the first major domino of the WNBA's free agency period, which officialy opened today. We await more details.

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