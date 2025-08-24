Chicago Sky On SI

Sky HC Ejected From Sun Game

In the past two meetings between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut, multiple players have been ejected. Now someone else has gotten the boot.

Scott Conrad

Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The 2025 WNBA regular season has seen a few altercations between the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun. On Saturday, that was still the case between these two Eastern Conference rivals.

Both prior games involved egregious fouls as fans witnessed a few ejections and players received suspensions or fines in the process.

Earlier this month, Sun player Bria Hartley gave an elbow to the face of the Sky's Rebecca Allen. Chicago teammate Ariel Atkins took exception to it and came to Allen's defense.

The refs had seen enough and ejected Hartley, Allen, and Atkins during the first half of the game. The Sky lost 71-62 that day.

On Saturday, someone else got ejected during the Sky vs. Sun game

Clearly frustrated with a lack of no-calls by the officials during the contest at Wintrust Arena, the first-year head coach had seen enough. Tyler Marsh let his feelings and thoughts on the matter be known to the refs before the threw him out of the game on Saturday.

Marsh and the Sky's star forward Angel Reese are not the only ones to voice their complaints regarding the officiating this year. Many remarks and comments made their way to the league office. Even WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert has responded.

"As we go forward on the officiating, we hear the concerns. We take that employee input," Engelbert said. "Every play is reviewed. We spend hours and hours and hours. Obviously, we use that then to follow up with officials’ training."

Engelbert also added "Consistency is important. I think some people observe our game versus other basketball formats [and think] there aren't a ton of fouls called, but I realize consistency is the name of the game."

What exactly did Marsh do to get ejected on Saturday?

The former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach approached an official in the Sky's loss to the Sun. It happened early on during the second quarter. The exchange was enough for that referee to issue the ejection.

It was hard being in the back and not being out there for the team. I felt like I was letting them down, other part of me was like, I had to. It’s been egregious all year," said Marsh. "You guys saw that clear as day and I think that when stuff like that goes uncalled, things happen.… I feel like we’ve been on the short end of the stick all year.”

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh and a WNBA ref
While no fine or suspension as been handed out to Marsh as of yet, he is expected to coach his current team against his former one on Monday night at Wintrust Arena.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Sky and the Aces have two more games against each other before the end of the regular season.

