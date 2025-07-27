Sky vs. Fever Could be Next WNBA Rivalry
The competitive history and budding rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese dates back to their NCAA careers. Clark played for the University of Iowa and Reese is a former champion with LSU.
In 2023, LSU eliminated Iowa from the Women's NCAA March Madness Tournament. A year later, Clark and the Hawkeyes returned serve.
With the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark was selected with the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever. After her, the Sky took Kamilla Cardoso from the University of South Carolina. Reese joined Cardoso and the Sky five picks later.
Since then, the Fever have had the Sky's number in every game but one. Chicago's only win over Indiana in the past two years. In the two contests this season, the Sky have lost by an average of 33 points per game.
The only win for Chicago since Clark, Reese, and Cardoso joined the fold came on June 23 last year. The Sky barely won, 88-87.
So can we say this is a rivalry, historically?
The Sky debuted in the WNBA in 2008. Five seasons later, they made the playoffs for the first time ever. It was short lived thanks to their neighbors, the Indiana Fever.
In 2013, the Fever swept the Sky in the opening round, 2-0, eliminating Chicago from the postseason. Two years later, the Sky were ousted by the Fever once again. This time it was more competitive, 2-1, avoiding the sweep.
Last year's victory over Indiana was a monumental game for Chicago. Despite Clark's record-setting day with 13 assists, Reese had her way with the Fever's defense. The former LSU standout torched her opponent for 25 points and 16 rebounds.
Sunday will also mark the second time in WNBA history that the Sky have played at the United Center, where they previously hosted the Fever. A win here can swing the meter in favor of Chicago in this rivalry.
There is still much respect between the two teams. Sydney Colson of the Fever has publicly praised the Sky's double-double machine. Her acknowledgements of Reese's hard work and improvements were heartfelt and well-received.
That won't matter too much on the court when the Fever and the Sky meet for the third time this season. Chicago is looking up at Indiana, among several other teams, in the WNBA standings. Reese and her teammates are struggling to penetrate the playoff picture as they are on a four-game losing streak.
If the Sky want to change their fortune for the rest of the season, they must pull off their second win over the Fever in the past two years.