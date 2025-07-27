Sky's Angel Reese Showing Massive Improvement
The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese is a star in this league. But in order to take her game to the next level, help was needed. And, without a trace of hubris, she made a call.
Napheesa Collier was undoubtedly the best person for that job. The two have grown close recently, and the work they’ve put in is clear as day, especially from Reese.
From year one to year two, the improvement from Reese has been noticeable. Collier, unfortunately for her, has been on the wrong side of it. In six career games against her Lynx, Reese has averaged 15.8 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
Quietly, Collier is proud of her. With that said, she wishes Reese would take it easy on her from time to time.
“I want you to develop, but maybe not against us,” Collier told several reporters when referencing Reese.
Reese’s sophomore run has been terrific. She’s still a double-double beast, and she’s fresh off her second consecutive All-Star selection. But while she’s happy with her personal growth, the Chicago Sky haven’t been a good team in years.
Currently, with Reese having arguably the best season of her career, the Sky are 10 games below .500 at 7-17. Needless to say, the playoffs should be the furthest thing from their mind.
Still, the mundane and disappointing season isn’t putting a sour taste in anyone’s mouth when it comes to Reese, especially Collier. As she continues to look back at how far she’s come, the MVP frontrunner can’t help but smile knowing that she was a key piece in all of it.
“That’s what it’s about, just paying it forward. Especially helping the younger generation to develop, to get better. I want her to develop her game, I want her to get better and better because she’s so talented. To be a small part of that, for her to feel like I’m helping her, I feel really grateful that I got to be a part of that process.”
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!