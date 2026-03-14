Sky's Angel Reese Shines in USA's Win Over Puerto Rico
Angel Reese is among the players representing the United States in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup qualifying tournament taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While the United States already holds an automatic berth in the upcoming World Cup, the qualifying tournament still serves an important purpose.
With several new faces on the roster, the event gives the coaching staff a chance to experiment with lineups, evaluate combinations on the floor, and allow younger players to gain valuable international experience.
For Reese, the tournament represents another important step in her basketball journey. The Chicago Sky forward is making her first appearance with the United States at the senior level, entering a program known for both its expectations and its depth. Each opportunity on the court provides a chance to show how her game translates against international competition.
The United States rolled past Puerto Rico 91-48, continuing its strong start in San Juan. For Reese, the game also brought a personal milestone. In just her second appearance with Team USA at this level, she recorded her first double-double in a USA Basketball uniform.
Although Reese did not start, she wasted little time making an impact after entering the game midway through the first quarter. She joined a second-unit lineup featuring Dearica Hamby, Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper and Rhyne Howard. The group needed a few possessions to settle in as Puerto Rico briefly pushed the pace, forcing a handful of rushed decisions from the American side.
Reese Makes Her Presence Felt
Reese's first points came from the free-throw line with 1:17 remaining in the opening quarter, calmly converting both attempts. By that point, she had already made her presence known on the glass, pulling down three rebounds during her first stint on the floor.
That early activity foreshadowed the performance to come. In just 16:24 of action, Reese finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. She shot 60% from the field and recorded an efficiency rating of 20, second on the team behind Paige Bueckers.
Rebounding and Defensive Instincts
Reese's ability on the glass has long been one of the defining parts of her game, and it translated quickly to the international stage. Throughout the matchup, she tracked the ball well off the rim and consistently positioned herself between Puerto Rico's players and the basket.
Time and again, Reese came away with second-chance opportunities or ended defensive possessions, helping the United States control the tempo of the game.
Reese also made her presence felt on the defensive end. She jumped into passing lanes, got her hands on the ball for a few deflections, and used her length to make life difficult for Puerto Rico's guards when they tried to attack. Those types of plays don't always show up on the stat sheet, but they helped the United States gradually pull away.
Leadership in a New Environment
Reese's impact went beyond the numbers she posted. Even in just her second appearance with Team USA, she could be heard calling out defensive coverages and directing teammates into position. It was another reminder that the qualities that have defined her game—rebounding, physicality and vocal leadership—translate at any level of competition.
Next game for Team USA is against New Zealand on March 14th at 5 pm (EST) on TruTV.
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