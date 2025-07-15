Lynx Courtney Williams Trolls Sky's Angel Reese
Courtney Williams didn’t appreciate what Angel Reese had to say after their upset win this past Saturday night.
Following the Chicago Sky's six-point home victory, Reese was interviewed by ESPN and immediately began praising her teammates. Showing them love wasn’t an issue, but apparently, when Reese shouted, “Dubs in the chat,” Williams took offense to it, even though it's been a slogan she's often repeated after wins.
Tonight, several days after the loss, she got a chance to pay Reese and the Chicago Sky back.
“Back to regularly scheduled programming, dubs in the chat,” said a hyped up Williams after the win.
The Minnesota Lynx stomped into the Sky’s backyard and handed them a 13-point L. From the beginning, it seemed as though the Sky were going to pull it off again. A second-half rally, however, saw them grab the lead, and that was all she wrote.
Williams had a great overall game, dropping 18 points, grabbing 8 rebounds, and handing out 7 assists.
Reese isn’t a fan of moral victories, but she did keep her double-double streak alive, going for 22 points and 10 rebounds.
If revenge is on Reese’s mind, she won’t have to wait long. The Sky and Lynx will play again on July 22nd. This time around, the Lynx will have home-court advantage. It’ll be the last time these two squads go at it this year.
As for Williams and her troll job, Reese likely won’t forget it.
