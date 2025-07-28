Old Problems Hurt Sky in Loss to Fever
The Chicago Sky just cannot seem to get out of their own way and the same problems keep showing up game-after-game, resulting in losses.
Missing Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins and Hailey Van Lith due to injury, the Sky lost to the Indiana Fever who did not have phenom Caitlin Clark due to her own right groin injury.
The Sky dropped the matinee contest 93-78 and fell to 7-18 overall and an abysmal 4-8 record at home. The Sky really need to figure out their issues and soon.
Turnovers will lose you so many games.
Sure, it is very hard to win games when two backbones of your team in Reese and Atkins have not suited up for the last couple games, but turning the ball over is a killer.
Every time the Sky have lost lately, the story has been taking care of the ball. They did not do a good job of this yet again in the loss to the Fever.
The Sky turned the ball over 20 times with Rachel Banham leading the way with 7 of them. Banham led the team in points on Sunday with 26, but turning the ball over 7 times did not help at all.
Steals are another big part of why the Sky keep losing.
Another big factor in why the Sky keep dropping game after game is like turnovers, the opponents keep stealing the ball from them and turning those steals into points.
Just as the Sky don't do a good job protecting the ball in the turnover department, they don't do well generally in protecting the ball, especially in the steals department.
The Fever stole the ball from the Sky a total of 15 times with Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald and Makayla Timpson all tied with 3 a piece.
The Sky need to put a major emphasis on taking care of the ball. It is uncertain as to why they have not gotten the memo especially with dropping 5 games in a row now.
They keep falling further and further out of the playoff picture, and if they don't figure out these issues soon, there will need to be a team meeting.