Should Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Be Replaced By Assistant?
The only player, male or female, in NCAA history to record 700 points, 500 rebounds, and 100 blocks in a season may not be a household name. However, they are in the Chicago Sky's locker room and coaching staff.
Tyler Marsh assembled his team of assistants last year after taking over for the fired Teresa Weatherspoon. Courtney Paris was one of those hired to join Marsh's staff. The Sky won fewer games and lost more games under Marsh than they did with Weatherspoon.
Perhaps, it's time to follow the lead of teams like the Las Vegas Aces who have a former WNBA player leading the team and stick with them. Becky Hammon had very well decorated career professional when she suited up for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars.
Why Courtney Paris makes the perfect coach for the Chicago Sky
There is a current assistant coach for the Chicago with career that is reminiscent of Angel Reese's and Kamilla Cardoso. A threat to both score and rebound, Courtney Paris holds the NCAA record for most double-doubles in a row with 112 straight games.
Playing collegiate basketball at the University of Oklahoma, this former Sooner center earned the ig 12 Player of the Year and Bg 12 Defensive Player of the Year Awards three times between 2006-2009.
In the WNBA, Paris was the league's top rebounder and won Peak Performer both in 2014 and 2015. Despite being drafted by the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs, the Sky assistant coach won a WNBA title with the Seattle Storm in 2018. Unlike Chicago, Seattle is still in this year's playoffs, competing for another championship.
Paris was taken with the fourth pick but was waived by the Sky five months later. She would go on to play overseas on and off before her brief stints with the Atlanta Dream, also competing in this season's playoffs and the Tulsa Shock, which later became the Wings.
After two seasons of coaching experience in the WNBA, she joined Marsh and his staff this season. This is not the first time Paris was picked to be a part of the Sky organization. In December 2009, the Monarchs folded and the WNBA held a dispersal draft.
Marsh is known around the league for player development since his time with the Las Vegas Aces. In his first two seasons, the team won back-to-back WNBA titles with players like A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, as well as Kelsey Plum and former Sky players Candace Parker and Dana Evans.
Paris began her coaching career as an assistant for her alma mater in 2021. On the bench for the Sooners, she developed as a teacher of the game. After more than a year away, Paris returned to coaching as she was an assistant coach for the Dallas Wings in 2023.
Should Marsh be fired by Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca, Paris makes the perfect replacement. As a former NCAA and WNBA star, she would have the respect and attention of her players, Reese and Cardoso, especially.
