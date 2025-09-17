Chicago Sky On SI

Should Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Be Replaced By Assistant?

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh has been a hot seat candidate all season, but should his own assisstant coach replace him?

Scott Conrad

Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (M) and Sky forward Angel Reese (M-R) look on from the bench against the Washington Mystics in the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (M) and Sky forward Angel Reese (M-R) look on from the bench against the Washington Mystics in the second half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The only player, male or female, in NCAA history to record 700 points, 500 rebounds, and 100 blocks in a season may not be a household name. However, they are in the Chicago Sky's locker room and coaching staff.

Tyler Marsh assembled his team of assistants last year after taking over for the fired Teresa Weatherspoon. Courtney Paris was one of those hired to join Marsh's staff. The Sky won fewer games and lost more games under Marsh than they did with Weatherspoon.

Perhaps, it's time to follow the lead of teams like the Las Vegas Aces who have a former WNBA player leading the team and stick with them. Becky Hammon had very well decorated career professional when she suited up for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Silver Stars.

Former WNBA player & current assistant coach for the Chicago Sky may be in line for a promotion should Tyler Marsh be fired.
Feb 20, 2008; Manhattan, KS, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Courtney Paris (3) during first half action against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS. Oklahoma defeated Kansas State 68-65. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter G. Aiken-Imagn Images

Why Courtney Paris makes the perfect coach for the Chicago Sky

There is a current assistant coach for the Chicago with career that is reminiscent of Angel Reese's and Kamilla Cardoso. A threat to both score and rebound, Courtney Paris holds the NCAA record for most double-doubles in a row with 112 straight games.

Playing collegiate basketball at the University of Oklahoma, this former Sooner center earned the ig 12 Player of the Year and Bg 12 Defensive Player of the Year Awards three times between 2006-2009.

Courtney Paris played for multiple WNBA teams before finally winning her first and only title with the Seattle Storm in 2018.
OCT 2, 2011; Minneapolis, MN, USA: Minnesota Lynx forward Seimone Augustus (33) is fouled by Atlanta Dream center Courtney Paris (right) in the second half at Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Dream 88-74. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

In the WNBA, Paris was the league's top rebounder and won Peak Performer both in 2014 and 2015. Despite being drafted by the now-defunct Sacramento Monarchs, the Sky assistant coach won a WNBA title with the Seattle Storm in 2018. Unlike Chicago, Seattle is still in this year's playoffs, competing for another championship.

Paris was taken with the fourth pick but was waived by the Sky five months later. She would go on to play overseas on and off before her brief stints with the Atlanta Dream, also competing in this season's playoffs and the Tulsa Shock, which later became the Wings.

Tyler Marsh tried to develop two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese. Turnover problems and a lingering back injury hindered her.
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and head coach Tyler Marsh against the Phoenix Mercury at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After two seasons of coaching experience in the WNBA, she joined Marsh and his staff this season. This is not the first time Paris was picked to be a part of the Sky organization. In December 2009, the Monarchs folded and the WNBA held a dispersal draft.

Marsh is known around the league for player development since his time with the Las Vegas Aces. In his first two seasons, the team won back-to-back WNBA titles with players like A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, as well as Kelsey Plum and former Sky players Candace Parker and Dana Evans.

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh came to the team in 2025 after three seasons as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces.
Aug 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh directs his team against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Paris began her coaching career as an assistant for her alma mater in 2021. On the bench for the Sooners, she developed as a teacher of the game. After more than a year away, Paris returned to coaching as she was an assistant coach for the Dallas Wings in 2023.

Should Marsh be fired by Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca, Paris makes the perfect replacement. As a former NCAA and WNBA star, she would have the respect and attention of her players, Reese and Cardoso, especially.

