Six Players Who Played for Sky and Storm
Two WNBA teams on two completely trajectories face off on Thursday night in the Windy City. Second-year Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and her team not only look to earn their eighth win of the season, but also make the playoffs.
They will host a Seattle Storm team that enters the game 14-10 and hopes of winning a fifth WNBA Championship. The Sky won their first and only title the year after the Storm's last one.
Many players over the years have played for these two teams during their WNBA careers. These are six of those athletes who have worn both a Sky and a Storm jersey.
1. Allie Quigley
This star in the league had shining moments in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky. Quigley was the all-time leading scorer for the Chicago Sky until her wife, Courtney Vandersloot, surpassed that feat this year.
Prior to becoming one the Sky's best players ever, she played for the Seattle Storm in 2011. Quigley only played seven games that year, the same total as the year before (between both the Indiana Fever and San Antonio Silver Stars).
In 2021, not only did Quigley become a WNBA Champion, but she also set a league record for free throw percentage (95.9%) that season. The Joliet, Illinois native played in 313 games during her tenure with the Sky.
2. Kaela Davis
Though she did not have much impact at all with either team, this Indianapolis-born player had two stints with the Chicago Sky while playing for the Storm and Phoenix Mercury in between.
Davis broke into the WNBA with the Dallas Wings. It was with the Storm for her one game that she scored 11 points on 66.7% from behind the arc. She player in four games last year for the Sky but has yet to find another team.
3. Katie Lou Samuelson
She was the 4th overall pick in 2019 by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft that year. Her stay in the Midwest lasted just 20 games while averaging less than three points a game.
Katie joined Seattle for the first time in 2021. Even though she missed out on the Sky's championship that season, she still was a part of the winning team in the Commissioner's Cup that same year.
After playing with then-rookie Catilyn Clark last season on the Indiana Fever, Katie is back with the Storm but suffered a torn ACL on May 1.
4. Gabby Williams
A former University of Connecticut player, Williams was a teammate of another player on this list. In fact, the two were even traded for one another.
But Williams was picked in 2018 with the fourth pick in the draft that year. She went the year before Samuelson, who was her college teammate and involved in the 2022 trade with one another.
Williams spent three seasons with Chicago before sitting out the 2021 season due to an Olympic commitment. She joined the Storm a year later. She is now with Fenerbahçe in Istanbul, Turkey.
5. Lexie Brown
Drafted the same year as Gabby Williams, this current Seattle Storm guard was a part of the 2021 Chicago Sky that won the WNBA Championship.
In college, she played for both Maryland and Duke. However, it was as a Blue Devil that Brown won ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. She was also named to the First-Team All-ACC Team twice (2017, 2018)
in addition to the ACC All-Defensive Team those same years.
6. Swin Cash
She is the current vice president of basketball operations and team development for the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA. Swin won two titles with the Detroit Shock before joining the Seattle Storm.
Her third championship win came in 2011. Swin followed that up with playing on the Chicago Sky for two years.
Also, a former UConn Huskie, Swin has been named to the WNBA All-Star Team four times (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011) and won the WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award twice (2009, 2011).
Two of Cash's former teams, the Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm do battle on Thursday night at the Wintrust Arena
Other notables: Candice Dupree, Markeisha Gatling, Kia Nurse, Epiphanny Prince and Ashley Robinson