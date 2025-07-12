Will Sky's Angel Reese's Streak End Against Lynx?
Alanna Smith, Napheesa Collier, and the rest of the Minnesota Lynx frontline might need to hit the weight room before their matchup with the Chicago Sky.
At this point, it’s getting ridiculous. Ever since her two-rebound performance against the Phoenix Mercury on June 21st, Angel Reese took a long look in the mirror and didn’t like the person looking back at her.
Instead of sulking and pouting, however, she began putting in the work. Now, with seven straight games of at least 11 rebounds, Reese looks as good as ever. But the question is, will the Lynx be able to stop her?
Not likely.
The Lynx aren’t a fan of Reese. Not because of her personality, but because of her perpetual motor. Minnesota already saw this script play out. Just a few short days ago on July 6th, Reese went off for 16 points and 17 boards. Even when they matched up in the preseason, Reese wasn’t going all out, but in 19 minutes, she dominated, scoring nine points while grabbing eight boards.
As a team, the Lynx aren’t bad on the glass, getting an average of 34.1 rebounds a night, good for seventh in the W. They're also a top ten team when it comes to their rebounding percentage. The problem they have, however, is that no one on their squad is a standout rebounder on their own.
Collier currently leads them with 7.9 boards a night. No one else comes particularly close to that number.
We aren’t here to look at the wins and losses and how things will play out when the final buzzer goes off. Minnesota is the better team; the numbers scream that. With that said, Reese can’t and won’t be stopped by anyone on their frontline. So if you’re expecting her rebounding binge to take a hit, think again.
Make sure you bookmark Chicago Sky on SI for the latest nes, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!