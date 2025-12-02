How WNBA Negotiations Affect Sky
The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement negotiations have taken center stage this winter, with the league and the WNBPA agreeing to a January 9th deadline to reach a new deal.
Under the terms of the negotiation window, either party may terminate discussions with 48 hours' notice, raising the stakes as both sides push toward what could become one of the most transformative CBAs in league history.
A Proposal That Signals A New Financial Era
According to the latest proposal from the league, veteran salaries would see a significant increase: a new veteran minimum of over $225,000 and a veteran maximum of $1 million. With revenue-sharing incentives, player earnings could climb as high as $1.2 million annually.
This marks a substantial increase from the current CBA structure, where the veteran salaries range from approximately $78,000 to $250,000. The league is also proposing a sweeping adjustment to the salary cap — raising it from $1.5 million to $5 million, with built-in annual adjustments. tied to league revenue.
Why Chicago Sky Stand to Gain the Most
If approved, this framework could immediately reshape how teams build rosters—particularly the Chicago Sky. With a potential $5 million cap, Chicago would suddenly have the flexibility to offer competitive max contracts to key veterans such as Ariel Atkins, Rachel Banham and Elizabeth Williams, all of whom played critical roles last season.
Retaining any combination of those veterans — or using that financial freedom to recruit and surround Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld, Hailey Van Lith, and their upcoming rookie with stabilizing leadership and reliable production. For a young roster still defining its long-term identity, maintaining a veteran core is more than strategy — it's infrastructure.
Players Push for Compensation That Reflects Growth
Players across the league have been vocal about what's at stake. Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, one of the WNBPA's most respected voices, emphasized the disconnect between the league's growth and the current pay structure back in June.
"Every category across business has grown — media rights, ticket sales, team values," Williams told the Chicago Sun-Times. "The only thing that's still capped is player salaries. We deserve a fair share, and we're demanding salaries that reflect our true value."
Her point is underscored by the WNBA's landmark $2.2 billion media-rights deal, a partnership that averages roughly $200 million per year. With unprecedented revenue flowing in, players argue that compensation should evolve accordingly.
A Turning Point for the League's Future
As negotiations continue, the stakes extend far beyond contract numbers. This CBA could redefine the economic landscape of women's basketball, empower players with greater financial stability, and usher in a new era of roster-building parity across the league. And for the Chicago Sky, it could mark the beginning of a future built on promise and opportunity.
