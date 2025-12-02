Chicago Sky On SI

How WNBA Negotiations Affect Sky

A transformative proposal could reshape salaries, free agency and the Chicago Sky's long-term core.

Deadria Clarke

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number eleven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Hailey Van Lith poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number eleven overall pick to the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement negotiations have taken center stage this winter, with the league and the WNBPA agreeing to a January 9th deadline to reach a new deal.

Under the terms of the negotiation window, either party may terminate discussions with 48 hours' notice, raising the stakes as both sides push toward what could become one of the most transformative CBAs in league history.

A Proposal That Signals A New Financial Era

Khristina Williams shares the latest proposal numbers
Khristina Williams shares the latest proposal from the WNBA / Khristina Williams shared via her threads account (@Khristinawilliams)

According to the latest proposal from the league, veteran salaries would see a significant increase: a new veteran minimum of over $225,000 and a veteran maximum of $1 million. With revenue-sharing incentives, player earnings could climb as high as $1.2 million annually.

This marks a substantial increase from the current CBA structure, where the veteran salaries range from approximately $78,000 to $250,000. The league is also proposing a sweeping adjustment to the salary cap — raising it from $1.5 million to $5 million, with built-in annual adjustments. tied to league revenue.

Why Chicago Sky Stand to Gain the Most

Maddy Westbeld driving against Breanna Stewart
Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld (21) drives to the basket against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If approved, this framework could immediately reshape how teams build rosters—particularly the Chicago Sky. With a potential $5 million cap, Chicago would suddenly have the flexibility to offer competitive max contracts to key veterans such as Ariel Atkins, Rachel Banham and Elizabeth Williams, all of whom played critical roles last season.

Retaining any combination of those veterans — or using that financial freedom to recruit and surround Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Maddy Westbeld, Hailey Van Lith, and their upcoming rookie with stabilizing leadership and reliable production. For a young roster still defining its long-term identity, maintaining a veteran core is more than strategy — it's infrastructure.

Players Push for Compensation That Reflects Growth

Elizabeth Williams blocking Aaliyah Edwards
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams (1) blocks Connecticut Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards (8) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Players across the league have been vocal about what's at stake. Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams, one of the WNBPA's most respected voices, emphasized the disconnect between the league's growth and the current pay structure back in June.

"Every category across business has grown — media rights, ticket sales, team values," Williams told the Chicago Sun-Times. "The only thing that's still capped is player salaries. We deserve a fair share, and we're demanding salaries that reflect our true value."

Her point is underscored by the WNBA's landmark $2.2 billion media-rights deal, a partnership that averages roughly $200 million per year. With unprecedented revenue flowing in, players argue that compensation should evolve accordingly.

A Turning Point for the League's Future

As negotiations continue, the stakes extend far beyond contract numbers. This CBA could redefine the economic landscape of women's basketball, empower players with greater financial stability, and usher in a new era of roster-building parity across the league. And for the Chicago Sky, it could mark the beginning of a future built on promise and opportunity.

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

Sky Nab Azzi Fudd in Latest Mock Draft Sky Should Trade With Los Angeles for Much-Needed Spark Sky Should View Two New WNBA Teams As Trade Partners. Why Sky Can Be Thankful This Thanksgiving

Published |Modified
Deadria Clarke
DEADRIA CLARKE

Deadria is a contributing writer for On SI, covering the Chicago Sky and bringing thoughtful, in-depth coverage of the WNBA. They also write The Shot Clock Corner, a Substack dedicated to the Washington Mystics, WNBL, and WNBA where their work blends analysis, story telling, and a deep appreciation for the women’s game. Deadria captures the moments that define the game and the players who shape it.

Home/News