Cameron Brink Joins Sparks Legends in Exclusive Club Following Historic Start to Career

Los Angeles Sparks star forward Cameron Brink has made some franchise history already in her young career.

According to Polymarket Hoops, Brink reached 150 points, 100 rebounds, and 50 steals + blocks in the fourth-fastest amount of time among Sparks franchise history.

For that specific feat, she only trails Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie, and Nneka Ogwumike, putting her on track with other all-time great Sparks players.

Cameron Brink is the 4th fastest player in Sparks history to reach:



150 PTS

100 REB

50 STL + BLK



Only Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie, & Nneka Ogwumike did it faster. pic.twitter.com/K5fvTeCI9I — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 11, 2025

Brink made her return to the basketball court in late July after recovering from a torn ACL injury, which kept her out for most of last season and the early part of this season.

"I really missed it," Brink after her first game back since her injury.

"That's definitely my favorite part of basketball, is just competing, working my butt off. So it's really fun to be out there with my teammates and feed off of the crowd. I won't ever forget it.

"I'm just thankful for the process, the people who've helped me along the way, and just happy to be playing the sport I love again.

"I'm tougher than I thought, you're always stronger than you think. There's so many lessons I've learned, but I think if I can come back from this, there's not much I can't do."

In her first 21 games in the WNBA, she has averaged 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Brink was taken with the second overall pick in the 2024 draft.

The Sparks have won four out of their last five games and are making a serious push since Brink came back. Hopefully, she gets the chance to experience the playoffs for the first time in her young career.

