Former Sparks Guard Signed By Fever Amid Caitlin Clark's Absence

The Indiana Fever signed former Los Angeles Sparks' guard Shey Peddy to a third seven-day day hardship contract on Tuesday, per Scott Agness. Peddy will now be available for three of Indiana's final four games in the 2025 regular season.

Read more: Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Makes Major Announcement

Peddy's signing continues to aid an injured Fever backcourt — headlined by the absence of star guard Caitlin Clark, who remained sidelined through the entirety of August after suffering a groin injury on July 15.

🚨NEWS: The Sparks sign guards Shey Peddy and Grace Berger to rest-of-season hardship contracts.



LA gets added rotation depth in its backcourt. 🔥📈



More: https://t.co/xaeFhycPzP pic.twitter.com/UtedICGNng — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) June 17, 2025

Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract.

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged six points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists per contest across her first 116 WNBA games spanning five seasons.

Before suiting up with the purple and gold, she last played for the Phoenix Mercury.

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

The 2012 second-round draft pick started 24 of 34 contests for the Mercury in 2022, consistently averaging over nine points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in the campaign.

Peddy started five of six games while in L.A. this summer, proving to be an essential rotation piece to a then-injured Sparks lineup.

Latest Sparks News:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.