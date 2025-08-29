Is Caitlin Clark Playing vs Sparks on Friday for Fever?

Caitlin Clark was absent last time the Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 5. Rickea Jackson and Kelsey Plum combined for 50 points — with L.A. winning the contest, 100-91.

Clark has remained sidelined through the entirety of August — a continued absence from the Fever's active rotation that started after Indiana's star guard suffered a groin injury on July 15.

Fever just sent out their injury report for Friday’s game against Los Angeles.



Fever just sent out their injury report for Friday's game against Los Angeles.

Notably, Chloe Bibby is no longer on the injury report.

She will be unavailable yet again for the Fever in Friday night's matchup in L.A. against the Sparks, per Indiana's injury report.

Prior to the last Sparks versus Fever matchup in early August, head coach Stephanie White spoke on Clark's injury status.

“I know she wants to be out on the floor and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing," she said. "I still don’t know how far we are, we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”

Now, nearly a month later, Clark's status remains similar, with the Fever having to play without their star guard.

However, Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson may also miss Friday's contest.

Jackson enters the weekend listed as questionable due to a right lower leg injury.

